Sisters in arms: families fighting feminicide in France | France

Paris France – Sandrine Bouchait recalls the possessions lying on the bed in her sister Ghylaine's apartment. Ghylaine had put them there the night he had tried to leave his partner, Christophe.

Ghylaine had been wanting to leave for weeks, says Sandrine, but Christophe had been threatening to commit suicide if he did. He had also been watching her movements, meeting her at work every night when she finished her shift.

On September 22, 2017, Ghylaine had had enough. He told his daughter to go and get ready while packing her own things in the room she shared with Christophe in the fourth floor apartment they had in the southern suburbs of Paris.

While packing, Sandrine says that Christophe, whose last name we are not publishing to protect his daughter's identity, hit Ghylaine and knocked her down. He took a bottle in which he had mixed gasoline and water and sprayed it with the contents before lighting it, Sandrine explains.

When the couple's daughter saw the flames, she opened the window and asked her neighbors for help. The fire began to spread. Ghylaine listened to her neighbors trying to tear down the door and yelled at the girl to run away as soon as she opened. The seven-year-old boy escaped suffering only smoke inhalation.

"By giving up his life, he saved his daughter's," says Sandrine. She has told this story many times to many journalists.



Sandrine Bouchait looks at photos of her sister Ghylaine who was murdered in 2017 (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

Throughout the process, Sandrine is stoic, direct and methodical. But his voice cracks and tears begin to flow as he explains what happened next.

Ghylaine was taken to the hospital, but doctors couldn't do much for her: she suffered burns on 90 percent of her body. While lying there, wrapped in bandages "like a mummy," Sandrine says she told her sister that she could leave in peace, that she would take care of her son. Two days later, Ghylaine died of his injuries.

She was 34 years old.

First and second mother

Sandrine, 45, is the oldest of the four Bouchait brothers. She is the maker, the organized one: if someone needs help with the life manager, it is Sandrine who intervenes, says the middle sister, Nadege Botza, 42.

Child care worker and mother of two children, Sandrine carries with her an air of impregnable authority and an occasional sense of exasperation in the face of the inefficiency of others. This is compensated with a deep and genuine warmth; Sandrine is someone you would instinctively trust with your children.

When Nadege, who works in an elementary school, for a moment forgets the age of her own daughter, Sandrine rolls her eyes, laughs kindly and without nonsense, informs us that she is seven years old.

The Bouchaits grew up in Boulogne-Billancourt, a suburb of western Paris located between a deep bend in the Seine and the vast hunting grounds of the Bois de Boulogne.

Ghylaine was the younger sister, born nine years after Sandrine, and six years after Nadege. They were always close, says Sandrine. The whole family, including his brother, still is. To this day, most of them live in the same expanding apartment complex that extends one block from the suburb where they grew up. Sandrine, her partner and children are on the third floor, while her mother and brother are on the ground floor. Nadege, her husband and their three children live on the river in Sevres.

Ghylaine was further, 10 km south in the suburb of Plessis-Robinson, "but still in the same apartment!" Sandrine points sharply.

Sandrine walks outside the apartment building where she and her sisters grew up (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

Despite being further in age, Sandrine and her younger sister shared a special bond. "I was like a second mother to her," she says. "She followed me everywhere."

When he was 16, Ghylaine was the first person to hold Sandrine's eldest son in his arms. Sandrine and the boy's father had separated while she was pregnant, so it was her younger sister who accompanied her to the hospital when she went into labor.

"She was a second mother to him, just as I was to her," says Sandrine.

Now, while raising her sister's son along with her two children, the cycle has been repeated once again.

The year France woke up

When Ghylaine was killed in 2017, Sandrine says that femicide is still rarely discussed in France. Today things are different.

It is possible that 2019 is remembered as the year in which France woke up with the seriousness of its domestic violence problem. Pressed by activists such as the Nous Toutes feminist campaign group, the government held a national summit on the issue that took place between September and November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Women marched in Paris on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

Two days before the government published its findings, tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Paris to protest against sexual and sexist violence, the largest demonstration in the history of France, organizers said.

Sandrine and other relatives of women who had been killed by a current or former partner led the way, taking photographs of their deceased loved ones in their hands.

"Today, anyone who says they don't know about (feminicide) must be living in a cave," says Sandrine.

But if consciousness is at its highest point, women are still killed at an alarming rate. By October of this year, as many women had been killed by a current or former partner as in all of 2018 according to Femicidios collective feminism by a partner or ex. The total for 2019 today is 148 compared to 120 in 2018 and 137 in 2017.

These numbers are updated in real time throughout the year by anonymous Femicide volunteers by a partner or ex, who travel the media throughout France to provide an updated count of deaths from domestic violence.

A founding member of the collective told Al Jazeera that they had a grim series of Google alerts set for each term they could think of in relation to femicide: "murdered woman," "body found," "husband in custody," as well as the euphemisms that media organizations often use to describe or, in their opinion, minimize them: "family drama,quot;, "passion crime,quot;, etc.

When one of your search terms shows a report of a woman killed by a current or former partner, they post the details on their Facebook and Twitter accounts, updating the annual account as they go.

Lawyer and domestic violence specialist Catherine Le Margueresse says that this simple act of telling dead women has played an important role in the changing conversation about femicide in France.

"Every time they kill a woman, we know immediately," he explains. "Before, once a year in November, we had a study published by the Ministry of Interior that said they killed 110, 120 or 130 women (the previous year)."

"Now we know from January to December how many women are killed."

The collective has also given families like the Bouchaits the opportunity to connect with other people who have lost a loved one to femicide and turn their collective pain into political action.

The life of the party

Sandrine and Ghylaine Bouchait used to talk on the phone every morning. They talked about their children, their plans, their jobs while they went to work.

Ghylaine was like any other woman of her age, says Sandrine. "I was a very happy young woman, very cheerful, very funny. I loved life. I had many friends."

Among the family, she was always playing clown. When they watched movies together, she tried to repeat the lines of the actors, irretrievably confusing them. "We would die of laughter," says Sandrine, laughing at the memory.

"My little sister was the life of the party," adds Nadege.

Ghylaine was killed by her partner in 2017 (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

On his phone, he flips through selfies that the two took together, in which they are testing a series of ridiculous poses: their tongues peeked, their hands covered their eyes, nose and mouth, imitating the presumed Alien. "This is my favorite," she says, stopping at a photo of the two with eyes wide open and mouth open in false shock.

A few months before his death, Ghylaine had started working at a bakery in Plessis-Robinson. Sandrine says it was a perfect job for someone with his energy who liked to be close to people.

It was there that he established a friendly relationship with a client; a relationship that later became romantic. One that made him realize that there was something very wrong at home with Christophe.

United by pain

In 2017, the Femicides of a Partner or Ex counted Gilamina as 96o woman killed in an episode of domestic violence that year.

But it was only in May this year that Sandrine met with the entrance of the collective for her sister. He had been reading in the media reports about Ghylaine's murder online, and he recently realized that his niece would soon be old enough to find these items by herself. She wanted to mark any false information that needed to be corrected in advance.

Femicides from a partner or ex had written that Christophe had attempted suicide after attacking Ghlyaine. His family disputes this: they say he accidentally stuck gasoline during the attack, and when he opened a window, the fire jumped on his clothes, causing burns on 70 percent of his body. He was in a coma for three months. The lawyer representing Christophe at his next trial declined to comment for this story.

When Sandrine asked the group to change her sister's entrance, they introduced her to a private Facebook group made up of other families who had lost someone to femicide.

Sandrine, who was preparing for Christophe's trial for the murder of Ghylaine in January 2020, said he realized he could help those families who were suffering from the loss of a loved one, people like Helene de Ponsay.

Helene de Ponsay marched for her sister Marie-Alice, who was killed this year (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

Helene and her older sister, the scientific consultant Marie-Alice Dibon, are very similar.

They used to have fun with that, says Helene, 50. "As we grew up, we looked more and more and played with people. It was a lot of fun," he says.

"But now it's a heavy burden to look like her so much, when she's not here anymore."

Marie-Alice, 53, became the 51st femicide registered in 2019 when her body was found in a suitcase floating on the Oise River, in the suburb of Neuville-sur-Oise, in northwest Paris, in April. Media reports said she had been drugged and suffocated. Two weeks later, his partner and alleged murderer, Luciano Meridda, 66, was hit by a truck in central Italy in an alleged suicide.

Helene last saw her sister at her 50th birthday party, a few weeks before they killed Marie-Alice. "So that's how I'm entering my fifties," she says, tired.

Helene says she was trying to navigate the puzzling consequences of her sister's death, and the fact that no one would be responsible, when she saw that the case had been registered by Femicides by a partner or ex.

"They were the only ones who really wrote his name," he says, referring to Luciano. Until then, in all reports about the death of her sister, she says that no media organization had identified the responsible person. "They found his name somehow and wrote it, which for me was extremely important."

But the collective had also been wrong. They had said Luciano had beaten Marie-Alice while they were together, which Helene said was not true. He contacted them to ask them to change his sister's entrance, and she was also invited to the private group.

Helene looks at childhood photos of her sister Marie-Alice (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

Helene says that before joining the group, she felt she was walking through a desert, alone with her pain and misunderstanding. After joining, he was able to talk to people who understood very well how he felt.

"Although I was afraid of being in contact with people who were so traumatized, I realized that, in fact, it was doing me a lot of good to exchange with them," he says.

On November 23, Helene walked with Sandrine Bouchait, Nadege Botza and dozens of other relatives of feminicide victims at the head of the march.

The image of a smiling Marie-Alice that she held in her hands could have been a picture of herself.

A man with two faces

Ghylaine met Christophe in 2007. They moved together shortly after and had a daughter in 2010.

"It seemed normal," says Sandrine. "I trust him,quot;.

But Christophe was a different person behind closed doors.

"It had two faces," she says. "He had a face for when he was with people, and a face for when he was at home."

Ghylaine told her sisters that she had her cleaned the house in a certain way and controlled what she ate, demanding to know what she had recently consumed and telling her she couldn't gain weight. "They were never met with him, they were always reproaches," says Sandrine.

I did not measure the importance of what she told me. It was only after that that I thought: "I was trying to tell us something, but we didn't see it." If I had known, I would have told my sister to be careful, to leave, but I couldn't see it. I could not see it at all. Sandrine

He was fiercely jealous, "even of us," Nadege explains. It turns out that Ghylaine's telephone conversations were short for a reason. Otherwise, Christophe would start asking questions, demanding that he hang up, says Nadege.

And although all the sisters talked on the phone every day, it was generally when Christophe was not at home. Both Sandrine and Nadege say their sister would suddenly end the calls with a quick whisper if she heard her partner return.

The sisters say they now see that when Ghylaine told them things like this, they should have been warning signs.

"I didn't measure the importance of what he was telling me," Sandrine reflects. "It was only after that I thought, & # 39; She was trying to tell us something, but we didn't see it & # 39;".

Two years after he lost his sister, he still sounds surprised at how quickly things deteriorated..

"If I had known, I would have told my sister to be careful, to leave, but I couldn't see him. I couldn't see him at all."

From the private group to the political force.

For a while, the Facebook support group for members of the femicide family was simply that: a place where bereaved relatives could go to connect for the death of a loved one.

"It was very, very quiet," explains a Femicides volunteer for a partner or ex, an anonymous collective, to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity. That was until Sandrine and Helene joined. "When (they) arrived … it was like a storm."

It is clear from the first moment you meet Sandrine and Helene that they are driven by an inexorable force.

"I am someone who decides, who moves, who does things," says Sandrine. "I do not wait,quot;.

Helene puts it this way: "I have this thing: in my life, everything I do has to make sense."

Helene regrets the loss of her older sister Marie-Alice (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

"When something like this happens that makes no sense, which is totally crazy … the only way I've found any meaning is to fight for this cause and make sure Marie-Alice hasn't been killed at all, that his murder would help prevent this from happening again to other women. "

Then, when in July, France's gender equality minister, Marlene Schiappa, announced that a national investigation into domestic violence would be conducted, the newly energized Facebook group saw the opportunity to turn their informal online meeting into a political force. that could be heard at the highest level. They began talking about the formation of an official organization, one that would become the National Union of Femicide Families (UNFF).

After an internal discussion, it was decided that Sandrine would be the president and Helene the vice president.

"It was just a matter of the right chemistry, the right people at the right time met at a time in their life when they felt strong about trying to change things and they felt strong about what we could take to families." says Helene. .

French women protested the country's rising feminicide rates in November (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

On September 3, the day the investigation opened, Sandrine stood up and told Ghylaine's story to an audience that included Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. At the end of the day, he says he signed up to receive news from two work groups that were part of the investigation. She never heard anything.

It was then that he realized that the investigation might not have the results that families expected, he says, so he pressed further to form an organization that could help them.

Representatives of the gender equality department did not respond to Al Jazeera's requests for comments.

Suicide threats

Sandrine says it is no surprise that Ghylaine fell in love with one of her customers at the bakery. "He was kind to her," she says, when all she heard at home were complaints and reproaches.

At the end of August 2017, Ghylaine told his family that he had met someone else and that he planned to leave Christophe. She said she would wait until her daughter returned to school before moving.

But on September 5, Christophe received an anonymous text message informing him that Ghylaine was seeing someone else, says Sandrine. He began to threaten to kill himself if she left.

We told him not to do anything stupid. We said: & # 39; Think of your daughter, think of your parents & # 39 ;. Sandrine

"Then, my Ghylaine, I no longer knew where I was. He said: & # 39; If I leave, he will kill himself and it will be my fault & # 39;" Sandrine explains. "At the same time, I didn't want to stay because I wasn't happy anymore."

"I was completely thrown."

Sandrine and his partner talked to Christophe on behalf of Ghylaine and told him that the break was not the end of the world. Sandrine told Christophe how she had separated from her partner while she was pregnant. He said it had been good, that life goes on, that he would find someone new, just like her.

"We told him not to do anything stupid," she says. "We said: & # 39; Think of your daughter, think of your parents & # 39;".

He said they were right. But he also said he was going to get Ghylaine back.

During all this time, Ghylaine's family was more worried about Christophe. Sandrine says that nobody, including Ghylaine, thought she was the one in danger. "I'm sure of that," emphasizes the point.

Then, when on September 23 Sandrine received a Facebook message from Christophe's brother saying something bad had happened, she assumed that he had overcome his threats and committed suicide. It never occurred to anyone that something could have happened to Ghylaine.

"I never thought it would hurt my sister," he says emphatically.

The public face of feminicide

The National Union for Femicide Families was registered as an official organization on October 5, halfway through the government's investigation of domestic violence. Sandrine says they wanted to be ready to respond when the results were announced on November 25.

In a matter of weeks, they became the public face of feminicide in France, appearing in newspapers, on television and leading the march on November 23.

Helene calls the group of families "the tip of the iceberg,quot; of the problem of domestic violence in France.

At least 219,000 French women Every year they suffer some form of violence at the hands of an intimate couple, according to the National Observatory of Violence against Women.

Only one in five victims report their abuse to the police. But that rarely leads to a conviction. A report published by the justice department this year showed that 80 percent of reports of domestic violence were withdrawn by prosecutors in 2015-16. The same study showed that two thirds of the victims of femicide had already suffered violence from the partners who finally killed them.

Sylvaine Grevin's sister, Benedicte Belair, was one of those victims.

Sylvaine Grevin holds a picture of her sister Benedicte who was killed by her partner (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

If Sandrine and Helene did not realize that their sisters were in danger from their partners, Benedicte's family had no doubts.

Benedicte's couple was convicted of domestic violence and received a suspended sentence for breaking his arm in 2012.

"The whole family knew it, we did everything so she could leave," says Sylvaine. But the couple was always back together at the end.

"We told him: & # 39; This is impossible, you'll end up dead & # 39;".

In 2017, Sylvaine received a call from Benedicte, who said her partner was hitting her badly. Sylvaine informed the police that she went to the apartment the couple shared in north-eastern France. Benedicte's partner said she had fallen. The police took some photos of his face and left, says Sylvaine.

Ten days later, Benedicte was found dead in her apartment with a horrible series of wounds, including a traumatic head injury and three broken ribs. Police ruled that the death was an accidental fall, but the case has been reopened.

Like Sandrine and Helene, Sylvaine has turned her pain and fury over her sister's loss into political action. Since the death of her sister, she has been organizing marches, requesting officials and judges to reopen an investigation into how she died and organizing forums where victims of domestic violence can testify about their experiences. He joined Facebook group in September and was one of the family members leading the march on November 23.

"Syvlaine, Sandrine and I, we are the embodiment of sororité "We're just living it," says Helene. "Yes, we are all sisters of people who are dead, but we also feel sisters among us."

Recovering your memories

Christophe will go to trial for the aggravated murder of Ghylaine on January 9, 2020. Nadege says it is a day he has been waiting for since his younger sister died.

"That was my first question when I was questioned by the police inspector," she says. "I asked, & # 39; when will the trial be? & # 39;"

For Sandrine, the most important thing is that they obtain a guilty verdict. No amount of time in prison will bring Ghylaine back, so he only wants public responsibility for his sister's death, he says. But Nadege says the potential sentence will be as important as the potential verdict for her and her mother.

Neither Sandrine nor Nadege know what form their pain will take on the other side of the trial. But both sisters say they want it to end so they can return to their happy memories of Ghylaine.

Now, when they think of their sister, they think of Christophe.

"I never want to think about him again," Nadege says firmly, sitting with his sister at The Café des Arts, a den of long-standing locals in Boulogne-Billancourt. "That is my main objective."

Sandrine (right) and Nadege (left) often meet after work to talk about their sister Ghylaine (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

One Bataclan per year.

On November 23, Prime Minister Philippe presented the results of the government's investigation into marital violence.

He announced the creation of two centers for male domestic violence offenders in each region of France, as well as 80 new positions for domestic violence specialists throughout the country. The perpetrators of femicides will automatically suspend parental authority and the doctor-patient confidentiality will be lifted if a woman is perceived to be in danger of death at the hands of a current or former partner.

The government had previously announced that the perpetrators would wear electronic bracelets, confiscate firearms and that more emergency beds would be opened in shelters for women fleeing domestic violence.

What the government did not announce, either before or after the investigation, was what the UNFF had pressed the most: financial and psychological support for the families of the victims of femicides.

Sandrine says that when Ghylaine's daughter came to live with her, she arrived with nothing but the pajamas she wore the night she escaped the apartment. Everything else had burned.

"We had to get a bed, clothes, toys, everything," she says. The girl also goes to weekly counseling sessions.

A group of activists has been putting up posters throughout France to call attention to the growing number of women killed in domestic violence. The poster says & # 39; Femicide: the state is guilty and the judiciary is complicit & # 39; (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

Sandrine is asking for a model similar to that provided to the families of the victims of the terrorist attacks that rocked Paris in 2015. On November 15 of that year, 131 people were killed, 90 of whom attended a concert at the music venue Bataclan Since then, families have received compensation from the government.

"We live an attack every year, it's about the same number of deaths. But we don't receive anything," she says.

Sylvaine was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder when dealing with her sister's death, particularly when reading the autopsy and seeing the crime scene photos. "The families of the victims are not taken care of at all when the deaths of their relatives are announced, or later," she says.

In addition to being an emotionally desperate moment, Helene says that the aftermath of a femicide can also be financially ruinous for a family.

"You have to pay for the funeral, you have to pay for the lawyer, you have to pay for many things," she says. Some family members even have to clean up crime scenes where they killed their relatives, he adds, a process that besides being traumatic can be very expensive.

In general, she is more positive about the results of the investigation than Sandrine, but in this matter they are united.

"What has been announced will not support the families of the victims. And on that we will continue to fight."

A lifetime of pain

Sandrine Bouchait, el hacedor, el motor, la tormenta en el grupo de Facebook, tiene una capacidad aparentemente infatigable para ayudar a otros miembros de la familia a lidiar con el lado práctico de su recuperación.

Ella se complace en recomendar abogados, ayudar a las familias a resolver el cuidado de los niños, aparecer en los medios para argumentar sus casos. Casi todos los días, ella ayuda a clasificar los casos de nuevos miembros por teléfono.

Pero hay una pregunta que no manejará: cómo superar el asesinato de un ser querido. "En ese caso, no puedo ayudar,quot;.

Ella dice que su respuesta no es útil para las personas cuyo dolor es fresco. "La pena siempre está ahí y nunca nos recuperaremos,quot;, dice ella. "Es solo que aprendemos a vivir con este dolor,quot;.

Helene está lidiando con la muerte de su hermana ayudando a otros en una situación similar (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

Pero, siempre práctica, ella dice que es mejor guardar eso para sí misma que pasárselo. "Helene trata esto muy bien, así que se lo dejo a otros,quot;.

Helene puede ser mejor manejando la pregunta, pero dice lo mismo sobre el duelo por su hermana. "Voy a estar de luto por el resto de mi vida,quot;, dice, de hecho.

Sin embargo, encuentra consuelo en ayudar a otros a superar su recuperación emocional.

"Creo que Marie-Alice está aquí en alguna parte, porque era una mujer muy fuerte y creo que definitivamente me está dando la energía para hacerlo,quot;, dice ella.

Todas las hermanas dicen algo similar sobre el hermano que perdieron por el feminicidio.

Al final de nuestro tiempo juntos, le pregunto a Sandrine qué pensaría Ghylaine de todo lo que ha hecho desde su muerte.

"Creo que estaría orgullosa de mí,quot;, dice ella. "Me atrevo a esperar que ella esté orgullosa,quot;.