Sharon Stone wants to find love but Bumble won't allow it

Sharon stone He is looking for love in all the wrong places.

It's hard to believe that celebrities use dating apps, but use them, they do! And Stone is one of the last to reveal that he has made a profile of Bumble. But to his dismay, things did not go as planned.

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, the casino Alum revealed that his account was closed because, well, no one could believe that the iconic actress was in Bumble. Taking the matter into his own hands, the star tweeted directly in the dating application for help.

As she wrote, "I went to the @bumble dating view and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't be me! Hello @bumble, exclude me? Don't exclude me from the hive."

In your next cheep, the 61-year-old woman shared a screenshot of the message displayed on her locked account. As you read, "Your account has been blocked because we have received several reports that your profile is false."