Sharon Stone wants to find love but Bumble won't allow it

Sharon stone He is looking for love in all the wrong places.
It's hard to believe that celebrities use dating apps, but use them, they do! And Stone is one of the last to reveal that he has made a profile of Bumble. But to his dismay, things did not go as planned.
In a series of tweets on Sunday night, the casino Alum revealed that his account was closed because, well, no one could believe that the iconic actress was in Bumble. Taking the matter into his own hands, the star tweeted directly in the dating application for help.
As she wrote, "I went to the @bumble dating view and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't be me! Hello @bumble, exclude me? Don't exclude me from the hive."
In your next cheep, the 61-year-old woman shared a screenshot of the message displayed on her locked account. As you read, "Your account has been blocked because we have received several reports that your profile is false."
Naturally, his mentions on Twitter were flooded with people who fired his shot with the Basic instinct star.
Like a fan wrote"Hi, sharon. If you're ever in a buffalo and dig fat guys with a mustache, my dms are open. I also have a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if you're already close. Talk to you soon." Intervened other, "Sharon, you don't need Bumble, I'm here."
director Ava DuVernayfurther answered to the actress's tweet with the GIF of Meryl streep cheering up Patricia ArquetteOscar speech 2015.
Fortunately, a Bumble employee saw Stone's messages and quickly rectified the situation.
As the user tweeted, "AHA! @ Sharonstone, at @bumble we found your account, we unlocked you and we make sure this doesn't happen again. You can go back to Bumbling! Thank you for supporting us and I hope you find your love."
Stone is not alone in its celebrity dating app business. In fact, just single Channing Tatum he has allegedly been using Raya since his separation from Jessie J. Watch what happens live host Andy Cohen He has also shared his difficulties with the start of dating applications in the past. Demi lovato, Amy Schumer, Hilary Duff, Laverne Cox, drew Barrymore Y Zach Braff They have also revealed that they have tried several dating sites.
As for Stone, this is the first time he reveals his use of the dating application. But the last person Stone connected with was an Italian real estate mogul Angelo Boffa. The couple was an adventure in 2018 and even provoked rumors of engagement, but, unfortunately, they were just rumors. Now, the star is clearly single and ready to mix.
Happy slip!
