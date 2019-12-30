Sharon Stone calls the dating site & # 39; Exclusive & # 39; after your profile is blocked

%MINIFYHTML869f7b00fa48042b8b47bb552316cd599% %MINIFYHTML869f7b00fa48042b8b47bb552316cd5910%

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Basic instinct & # 39; He wanted to find love through the dating application after his separation from Enzo Cursio, but unfortunately his hope vanished after his profile was closed.

Up News Info –

Sharon stone She was furious when her profile on the Bumble dating site was blocked, after users assumed it was false and denounced it.

The 61-year-old actress told her followers on Twitter on Monday, December 30 that she had turned to the site in an attempt to find love, but her search stopped from the first moment when suspicions arose about her profile.

"I was in sight of dating @bumble (sic) and they closed my account," he wrote. "Some users reported that it couldn't be me! Hey @bumble excludes me? Don't exclude me from the hive."

%MINIFYHTML869f7b00fa48042b8b47bb552316cd5911% %MINIFYHTML869f7b00fa48042b8b47bb552316cd5912%

The "Basic instinct"Star also shared a screenshot of the message he received from Bumble by blocking his account, which said:" We are committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values ​​are violated. Your account has been blocked because we have received several reports that your profile is false. "

Bumble has not yet responded to Sharon's tweet.

It is believed that Sharon was single since she separated from her last boyfriend. Enzo Cursio. The couple was last seen together at the end of 2018.

Speaking to People magazine about the state of their relationship, the screen star insisted that she is more than happy to be a single mother of her three children: Roan, 19, Laird, 14, and Quinn, 13 .

"I think that somewhere in the back of your mind you think that maybe one day you will not be a single mother," he told the publication. "Then, eventually you realize, I think it's better. I don't wait for someone anymore."