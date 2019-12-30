Sharon Stone blocked by Bumble after numerous users reported that their account was fake

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

If you've ever seen a profile of a dating application with photos of a Hollywood star, you probably thought it was fake. But it turns out that is not always the case. This weekend, The laundry The star Sharon Stone revealed on Twitter that Bumble had suspended his account because numerous users did not believe it was the real deal.

“I went to the dating site @bumble and they closed my account. "Some users reported that it couldn't be me!", The Oscar nominee tweeted Sunday night. "Hey @bumble, be me exclusive? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Don't leave me out of the hive 🐝"

Stone included a screenshot of the Bumble message that appeared when he tried to log into his account. The message included the title "You have been blocked," and the memo explains that they are committed to keeping Bumble safe.

Bumble's memo continued by saying that they have to enforce certain rules when their values ​​are violated, and they were forced to block Stone's account because they had received several reports on the falsification of the profile.

Not long after Stone's tweet, Bumble's editorial director, Clare O & # 39; Connor responded, saying they were "in the case."

"Trust us, * we definitely * love you in the hive. We will get back to you as soon as possible." O’Connor wrote.

It didn't take long for Bumble to find Stone's account and unlock it. O & # 39; Connor published again that they had resolved the situation and that the 61-year-old actress could "go back to Bumbling." O & # 39; Connor also thanked Stone for having patience with them, and hoped the actress would find her "darling." "

Bumble's official Twitter account also got involved, and they couldn't help but mention Catherine Tramell's iconic Stone role of the 1992 success Basic instinct.

"There can only be one stone 👑," Bumble's account tweeted. “It seems that our users thought you were too good to be true. We have ensured that it is not blocked again. "

The tweet continued telling everyone in his community to take a second and verify his profile, but Catherine Tramell receives a pass today.

Stone is the single mother of three children: Roan Joseph, 19, Laird Vonne, 14, and Quinn Kelly, 13. She told him Persons In October 2018, the magazine that had given up the idea of ​​finding someone with whom to share their life, and who did not expect a father figure for their children, empowered her.

Ad

Sharon Stone also spoke about the right to be powerful in any form of sexuality he chooses during his speech at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last month in Berlin, Germany. Stone won the Woman of the Year award, and she recreated her iconic Basic instinct scene while telling the audience that their dignity was "hard earned,quot; after being "a joke,quot; for so many years.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Sharon Stone blocked by Bumble after numerous users reported that their account was fake

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
If you've ever seen a profile of a dating application with photos of a Hollywood star, you probably thought it was fake. But it...
Read more

Guinea Bissau: while Embalo claims victory, Pereira urges caution | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Guinea-Bissau's presidential candidate, Domingos Simoes Pereira, urged the nation to expect official results after his opponent Umaro Cissoko Embalo said he was on his...
Read more

Caitlyn Jenner apologized to the Kardashians after being a celebrity

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3 Caitlyn Jenner He survived the jungle, but the Kardashians were not waiting...
Read more

Craig Shakespeare: Watford's assistant coach says the club's resurgence is "just the beginning,quot; | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Reportedly, things between Madonna and her 25-year-old boo are getting "serious,quot;!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Listen, if you still have it, you still have it! Apparently, Madonna is living her best life with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 25.Rumors swirled...
Read more
©