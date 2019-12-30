Sharon Stone blocked by Bumble after numerous users reported that their account was fake

If you've ever seen a profile of a dating application with photos of a Hollywood star, you probably thought it was fake. But it turns out that is not always the case. This weekend, The laundry The star Sharon Stone revealed on Twitter that Bumble had suspended his account because numerous users did not believe it was the real deal.

“I went to the dating site @bumble and they closed my account. "Some users reported that it couldn't be me!", The Oscar nominee tweeted Sunday night. "Hey @bumble, be me exclusive? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Don't leave me out of the hive 🐝"

There can only be one stone 👑. It seems that our users thought you were too good to be true. We have ensured that you will not be blocked again. We hope everyone in our community takes a second to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell of Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) – Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

Stone included a screenshot of the Bumble message that appeared when he tried to log into his account. The message included the title "You have been blocked," and the memo explains that they are committed to keeping Bumble safe.

Bumble's memo continued by saying that they have to enforce certain rules when their values ​​are violated, and they were forced to block Stone's account because they had received several reports on the falsification of the profile.

Not long after Stone's tweet, Bumble's editorial director, Clare O & # 39; Connor responded, saying they were "in the case."

"Trust us, * we definitely * love you in the hive. We will get back to you as soon as possible." O’Connor wrote.

It didn't take long for Bumble to find Stone's account and unlock it. O & # 39; Connor published again that they had resolved the situation and that the 61-year-old actress could "go back to Bumbling." O & # 39; Connor also thanked Stone for having patience with them, and hoped the actress would find her "darling." "

Oh no, @Sharon Stone! @Stumble editorial director here. We are in the case. Trust us, * we definitely * love you in the hive. We will get back to you as soon as possible. 💛 – Clare O & # 39; Connor (@Clare_OC) December 30, 2019

Bumble's official Twitter account also got involved, and they couldn't help but mention Catherine Tramell's iconic Stone role of the 1992 success Basic instinct.

"There can only be one stone 👑," Bumble's account tweeted. “It seems that our users thought you were too good to be true. We have ensured that it is not blocked again. "

The tweet continued telling everyone in his community to take a second and verify his profile, but Catherine Tramell receives a pass today.

Stone is the single mother of three children: Roan Joseph, 19, Laird Vonne, 14, and Quinn Kelly, 13. She told him Persons In October 2018, the magazine that had given up the idea of ​​finding someone with whom to share their life, and who did not expect a father figure for their children, empowered her.

Sharon Stone also spoke about the right to be powerful in any form of sexuality he chooses during his speech at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last month in Berlin, Germany. Stone won the Woman of the Year award, and she recreated her iconic Basic instinct scene while telling the audience that their dignity was "hard earned,quot; after being "a joke,quot; for so many years.



