Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & # 39; amazing & # 39; in Toronto's return home while setting a new scoring record for a Canadian in his homeland | NBA News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder set a new scoring record for a Canadian player in Toronto by putting 32 points, including the winning basket, beyond the Raptors on Sunday night.

Kyle Lowry, who has become accustomed to dominating the floor at Scotiabank Arena over the past decade, described his opponent's performance as "incredible," since SGA matched his career total points.

And the dominant performances are becoming a habit for the 21-year-old. He is averaging more than 27 points per start in the last six games and firing more than 50 percent from the floor, scoring efficiently and in high volume.

But returning to his home country seemed to provoke an extra special performance by the guard, who was selected 11th in the 2018 NBA Draft.















"He has been eager to return," Chris Paul said of his third-year colleague. "Everyone in Canada knows that everyone has a real one."

"I knew I had to make a play," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "The clock was going down. Chris trusted me, but I take pictures like that all the time, so I trusted my work."

The Gilgeous-Alexander brand for most of a Canadian's points in Toronto surpassed the previous Rick Fox brand established in 1998 and NBA Gametime expert Brian Shaw was impressed with his rise from college candidate to constant scorer of the NBA and floor general.

Shaw said: "I am very impressed. I followed him, his trip when he was at the University of Kentucky, (of) a guy who was not on anyone's radar, (until) in that last season in Kentucky he improved and better and got in the draft

"Now that he's in the league, the game is slowing down for him. He's starting to have confidence and understand that he belongs, and not only belongs, but he can put his stamp and imprint on the game and he has been doing it in one night of entry, departure night. "

















In his post-game interview with the Gametime team, Gilgeous-Alexander agreed that the game has slowed down a bit and says that much of that is due to work put in the video room.

He also says that mentoring teammate All-Star and NBA veteran Paul has been instrumental in its development.

"I have seen many movies this summer and during the first part of the season," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I just try to improve and choose my places, know when to pass, know when to shoot and I think I have improved a bit on that."

Image:

Paul has taught Gilgeous-Alexander a lot in his short time together as teammates.



"With Chris, it has been excellent on and off the floor. It has taught me a lot and, as I say, not only on the floor, it has taught me how to take better care of my body, only small things like that and I am simply blessed by the opportunity really ".

NBA legend and fellow Gametime analyst Kevin McHale believes that the size of SGA makes it very difficult to protect for smaller defenders, and believes that it gives him significant versatility in terms of choosing his shots, including what turned out Be the winner of the game against the Raptors.

McHale said: "Its length is different, the basket that wins, goes left-handed, ends up shooting with the right hand, with one leg, and somehow nails it. If you're a little friend, you're not firing that shot, you're going to the other side because you have to be long enough to shoot people.

"When you have such a length, it is a big difference, so he can get into the paint, and when you have length, you can go into the paint and then you can make your shot, if you are a little friend before entering there you are thinking & # 39; what shot am I going to have to take? & # 39; but I like its length and size. "

Shaw agreed with his length, adding: "His size allows him to see above the defense, he can reach that mid-range and inside and his three-point shot (also) has improved.

"Of the highlights and things I've seen, the balls are affecting him more, so his confidence is in the clouds right now."

Lowry said he was impressed with Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 20 or more in six straight games and believes his confidence on the floor is remarkable.

















"He played like he was home tonight," Lowry said. "Honestly, he has been playing incredible. His confidence, his patience, his pace has been excellent."

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he saw Gilgeous-Alexander mature as an offensive threat during his recent career.

"He is finding his areas where he can score," Donovan said. "He is discovering, within our offensive, when there are good times to attack and be aggressive."

The winning Gilgeous-Alexander basket was the sixth consecutive scoring move to change the lead in a tight last quarter. The advantage changed 20 times in the game, including nine times in the fourth, and the teams were tied 10 times.

"It feels good, but everything, honestly, would not have meant anything if we hadn't won," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "That was the best feeling, knowing that we left here with a victory."

