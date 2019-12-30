Serena Guthrie and Jo Harten of England's Netball receive MBE | Netball news





Serena Guthrie, Geva Mentor and Jo Harten (R-L) have been honored for their services to the sport.

Jo Harten and Serena Guthrie paid tribute to each other and their England teammates after receiving the MBE on the New Year Honors list for 2020.

The duo, which was an integral part of the Vitality Roses that won a bronze medal at the Netball World Cup in July, has been recognized for its netball services on the Honors list.

They closely follow the footsteps of their teammate Geva Mentor, who was honored with a CBE on the 2019 list.

Mentor collected his CBE in November from the Duke of Cambridge and gave Princess Charlotte a netball.

The former main coach of Roses, Tracey Neville, received her MBE for sports services in 2016.

After more than a decade at the top of the world game, Harten, Mentor and Guthrie are moving away from the international stage.

On his social media channel, Harten, who scored the winning goal of a game against Jamaica on the way to the gold of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, spoke of an & # 39; exciting personal recognition & # 39; After learning the Honor.

He added that he was sharing the prize with his teammates and those who had played roles in the construction of English netball from the grassroots stage to the elite level.

Guthrie made her England debut against Malawi in April 2008 and has represented England in three Netball World Cups, including team leadership in her homeland in 2019.

The mid-court player's domestic career saw her start in Team Bath Netball before moving to New Zealand and then to Australia, where she joined Harten in GIANTS.

Both athletes will be very interested in the work of Vitality Roses next January as part of the court for the Vitality Nations Cup.

Jess Thirlby's team will host the current world champions of New Zealand, Jamaica and South Africa in four game days in three different cities.

Vitality Nations Cup 2020 – All live at Sky Sports January 19 England vs New Zealand Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Jamaica vs South Africa January 22 England vs South Africa Birmingham Arena Jamaica vs New Zealand January 25 England vs Jamaica Copper Box Arena, London New Zealand vs South Africa 26 of January 1st vs 2nd place match Copper Box Arena, London 3rd vs 4th place match

England's competition begins against New Zealand on January 19 and head coach Thirlby has already appointed a team of 14 players for the competition.

Without Harten and Helen Housby at the end of the shooting, Eleanor Cardwell, George Fisher, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Kadeen Corbin and Captain Natalie Haythornthwaite will rush through the starting points.

In the middle of the field, players like Laura Malcolm, Natalie Panagarry and the Chelsea Pitman comeback will seek to lead England's charge while playing in their homeland for the first time since the July Netball World Cup.

Sky Sports is your home for netball and live action returns with the Vitality Nations Cup in January 2020. The four-nation competition starts on January 19 with England facing the New Zealand world champions.