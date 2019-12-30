Scientist of & # 39; gene editing & # 39; of China sentenced to three years in jail | China news

A court in China on Monday sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "genetically edited,quot; babies to three years in prison, having found him guilty of charges of illegally practicing medicine.

He Jiankui, then associate professor at the University of Science and Technology of the South in Shenzhen, said in November 2018 that he had used the gene editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to change the genes of the twins to protect them from infection of the AIDS. virus in the future.

The violent reaction in China and around the world on the ethics of his research and work was rapid and widespread. He was suspended from his job and accused of a job that was "extremely abominable in nature."

He and his collaborators forged ethical review materials and recruited men with AIDS who were part of a couple to carry out gene editing. Their experiments eventually resulted in two women giving birth to three genetically edited babies, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The court also handed down minor sentences to Zhang Renli and Qin Jinzhou, who worked at two unidentified medical institutions, for conspiring with him in his work.

"The three defendants did not have the proper certification to practice medicine, and by seeking fame and wealth, they deliberately violated national regulations in scientific research and medical treatment," the court said, according to Xinhua.

"They have crossed the bottom line of ethics in scientific research and medical ethics."