Scheana Marie reveals who currently works at SUR before the premiere of Vanderpump Rules

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The eighth season of the Vanderpump Rules is scheduled to reach the small screen in about a week. The new delivery will be different from any before.

Not only will there be a restructuring of the cast, but in a preview for the first new episode, Scheana Marie talks about who still works in Hollywood's hot spot.

"Katie, Lala, Ariana and Brittany no longer work in SUR," Scheana explains while talking to Jax Taylor, who is a SUR employee again.

However, as we have seen with Kristen Doute, Lisa Vanderpump does not have to be employed to be in the program. The stars only need a story that is intertwined with those who do or used to.

Katie Maloney will always be connected to LVP because her husband owns a bar with the student Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Speaking of the husband, Tom Schwartz and Katie will make people talk when they realize that there was an error in the paperwork of their marriage that made their nuptials null and void.

The cast will make a trip to Las Vegas where they will get married, this time for real.

Lala Kent is no longer a hostess, but rather pursues her dreams of being on the big screen with the help of her promised movie producer. Fans will have an intimate look into the couple's relationship after not knowing basically anything about the man Lala must marry.

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have life changing events. The couple bought a house together after living too long in the outdated apartment.

In addition, the two will work on their recently launched cocktail book. It is said that Tom, Ariana, Scheana and Lala are the only ones who have substantial interactions with newbies.

Ad

Brittany Cartwright's wedding with Jax will take center stage. Between the planning of the wedding, Jax being a groomzilla, and the royal ceremony, the spectators are in luck.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy will spend the first New Year's Eve without being hosts

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / FayesVisionWhen addressing his wife's leisure time to host Rockin & # 39; New Year's Eve in Times Square, the actor of &...
Read more

Liverpool is likely to reach the 49th game in an undefeated streak, says Paul Merson | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Lala Kent shares a 10-year retroactive photo before the end of the decade – Look at the transformation!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Now that the decade is about to end, Lala Kent is remembering how much she has changed in the last ten years and it...
Read more

Lindsay Lohan leaves a comment on Liam Hemsworth's surf photo – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Iggy Azalea puts thirst trap for Playboi Carti with sparkling photos and declares his love for him

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
It seems that Iggy Azalea really wants to prove that the current rumors about her pregnancy are wrong, since the music star has been...
Read more
©