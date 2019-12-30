Scheana Marie reveals who currently works at SUR before the premiere of Vanderpump Rules

The eighth season of the Vanderpump Rules is scheduled to reach the small screen in about a week. The new delivery will be different from any before.

Not only will there be a restructuring of the cast, but in a preview for the first new episode, Scheana Marie talks about who still works in Hollywood's hot spot.

"Katie, Lala, Ariana and Brittany no longer work in SUR," Scheana explains while talking to Jax Taylor, who is a SUR employee again.

However, as we have seen with Kristen Doute, Lisa Vanderpump does not have to be employed to be in the program. The stars only need a story that is intertwined with those who do or used to.

Katie Maloney will always be connected to LVP because her husband owns a bar with the student Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Speaking of the husband, Tom Schwartz and Katie will make people talk when they realize that there was an error in the paperwork of their marriage that made their nuptials null and void.

The cast will make a trip to Las Vegas where they will get married, this time for real.

Lala Kent is no longer a hostess, but rather pursues her dreams of being on the big screen with the help of her promised movie producer. Fans will have an intimate look into the couple's relationship after not knowing basically anything about the man Lala must marry.

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have life changing events. The couple bought a house together after living too long in the outdated apartment.

In addition, the two will work on their recently launched cocktail book. It is said that Tom, Ariana, Scheana and Lala are the only ones who have substantial interactions with newbies.

Brittany Cartwright's wedding with Jax will take center stage. Between the planning of the wedding, Jax being a groomzilla, and the royal ceremony, the spectators are in luck.



