San Francisco 49ers 26-21 Seattle Seahawks: 49ers win the No. 1 seed while Marshawn Lynch stays a few inches in a dramatic conclusion | NFL news

















7:00



Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers victory 26-21 over the Seattle Seahawks in week 17 of the NFL

Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers victory 26-21 over the Seattle Seahawks in week 17 of the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers stopped the Seattle Seahawks inches from the goal line with seconds remaining while they waited to win 26-21 and claim first place in the NFC on the last day of the regular season.

Raheem Mostert rushed to two touchdowns in the second half to help take advantage of the 13-0 lead in the first half of the 49ers, finishing with 57 yards of his 10 carries.

Meanwhile, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had 25 of 40 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, but was unable to complete the quarterback quarterback by doing so on the first four occasions this season.

Mostert has starred in the 49ers since he took most of the workload of Matt Breida, who recently suffered an injury.

Across from him, Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18 of 22 for 285 yards and no touchdown, with Robbie Gould kicking two field goals and Mostert continuing his good form off the field.

After stopping the Seahawks in the first game of the game, San Francisco took the lead with a 47-yard field goal from Gould to crown a 10-play unit in which Garoppolo had been fired twice.

Another three and out ended in a clearance for Seattle, from which the 49ers took full advantage of a 30-yard touchdown run by Deebo Samuel followed by Gould's extra point.

The Seahawks had to feel frustrated again in the offensive with a drive that ended in another clearance, before Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal to limit a drive of 81 yards and 11-0.

Two false start penalties then hindered Seattle's last half attempt, which ended with Marshawn Lynch falling short in a fourth attempt.

Lynch ran for 34 yards and a touchdown of 12 carries in his first game since signing again with the Seahawks

Wilson shot off blocks in the second half when he dragged Seattle back into the game with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett to overlook an 11-play unit that lasted more than seven minutes, with a good extra point from Jason Myers

Mostert provided an immediate response as he ran from two yards outside, only for the 49ers to fail in their attempt to convert two points with a Garoppolo pass to Kendrick Bourne.

Knowing that they had to return the blow in their next possession, Seattle reduced the deficit through Lynch, who ran through the middle from one meter to reward a 14-play course that extended to eight and a half minutes. Myers kick was good once again.

Monthly Sky Sports NOW TV pass for only £ 16.99 Get a NOW TV Sky Sports TV pass for only £ 16.99 (usually £ 33.99)

The 49ers protected their lead once again with a 13-yard touchdown from Mostert with 5.55 remaining in a play set by Garoppolo's 21-yard pass to Samuel in a third and five.

With the clock tightened, Wilson kept the fight alive on the next trip, finding D.K. Metcalf for a 14-yard touchdown to pave the way for another extra Myers point.

Cue an exciting ending as the 49ers remained in a 43-yard clearance that returned the ball to Seattle on their own 27-yard line with 2.34 to play in the game.

Wilson and the Seahawks will now face the Philadelphia Eagles after they won the NFC East

The subsequent campaign would underline the strength of the highly respected defense of San Francisco, with eight of the 15 moves without gain.

The decisive moment came with 23 seconds remaining and the Seahawks camped on the line of a 49ers yard with a first attempt after Wilson's 11-yard pass to John Ursua in fourth and 10 the previous play.

Wilson fired the ball to stop the clock before the Seahawks took a delay in penalizing the game, retreating four yards as a result. After a series of consecutive failures aimed at Lockett and Jacob Hollister, Wilson found the latter in the middle with 12 seconds remaining just for a review of the play to rule out that linebacker Dre Greenlaw had stopped the catcher open.

As a result, the 49ers were crowned winners of the NFC West, in addition to remaining first in the conference.

NFC PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

Goodbye first round

1. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

2. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Wild card weekend

6. Minnesota Vikings (10-6) in 3. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

5. Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in 4. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

AFC PLAYOFF GAMES

Goodbye first round

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Wild card weekend

6. Tennessee Titans (9-7) in 3. New England Patriots (12-4)

5. Buffalo Bills (10-6) in 4. Houston Texans (10-6)