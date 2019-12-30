Royal Baby Archie Harrison The most anticipated birth of 2019

As 2019 comes to an end, many people remember the most important moments of the year. Topping the list of the most anticipated births of 2019 was Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who was born on May 6, 2019. Meghan and Harry are officially known as the Duchess and Duke of Sussex and the The birth of the royal baby was one of the most important moments of the year, let alone the most important moment for the Royal Family in 2019. Prince Harry and Princess Meghan were married on May 19, 2019. Prince Harry has spoken publicly about the birth of his son and said it was the most amazing experience. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were delighted with the birth of Archie, and the world followed.

Prince Harry issued an official statement about Archie's birth and radiated joy. The whole birth was viral, but so was the video where Prince Harry was so excited that it radiated joy.

You can watch Prince Harry's video announcing the birth of Archie Harrison to the world in the following player.

The first photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry presenting Archie to the world were one of the biggest viral moments of the year. The couple looked lush, even though Meghan had recently given birth and let the press take pictures and videos of baby Archie to share with the public.

You can see the first public photos of Baby Archie that Sussex Royal released to the public below.

Photos of baby Archie with other members of the Royal Family also became viral.

Baby Archie is still one of the most wanted babies in 2019 and when Archie accompanied his parents to Africa, the world saw how the baby made history on his royal tour! Bishop Desmond Tutu's photos interacting with Archie and one of them kissing Archie on the forehead also went viral. You can see the sweet photo of Bishop Tutu kissing Archie on the forehead in the photo below.

Other births of famous babies that were long awaited included Ashley Graham, but she is running out of time to have her baby in 2019, and could be the first celebrity to give birth in 2020.

What you think? Do you agree that the real baby Archie Harrison was the most anticipated baby birth of 2019?



