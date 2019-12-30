Rihanna follows a hunger diet and loses 50 pounds – Too thin?

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

In recent years, pop singer Rihanna gained weight: she went from being a skinny model to a thick girl.

The weight gain coincided with his courtship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. It is rumored that Hassan liked Rihanna a little.

Well, Rihanna and Hassan separated earlier this year. And since then, Rihanna has reportedly followed a "hungry,quot; diet to lose weight.

And it worked. According to one of Rihanna's team members, pop star Bajan lost almost 50 pounds in just a few months.

Rihanna's associate told MTO News: "He is on a diet, he eats every other day. He calls him & # 39; fasting & # 39 ;, but he seems to be starving."

