RHOP: Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard have charges dismissed

The new season of Real Housewives of Potomac has stopped filming, but the consequences of an incident during filming are still active. The complaints that Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard filed with each other have been dismissed.

In October, rumors spread that the enemies got into a cast dinner. Candiace reportedly threw a drink in Monique's face, who responded by lowering her head and "dragging her,quot;.

About a month after the incident, Candiace filed a second degree assault complaint against her co-star, who then filed an accountant.

On Friday, the Director of Public Affairs of Montgomery County, Maryland, announced that the State Attorney's Office dismissed both cases.

Monique's lawyer gave a statement to People that said, in part: 'We are satisfied with the final determination of the Montgomery County State Attorney's Office not to proceed against Ms. Samuels on assault charges brought against her by Candiace Dillard Bassett. In accordance with his previous bad acts, his offensive words and behavior, and his reputation for physical threats and verbal outbursts in the program, through interviews with third parties and the review of other evidence, the government concluded that I should not move against my client , Mrs. Samuels & # 39;

Meanwhile, Dillard's lawyer also made a statement: "We are very, very happy that the prosecutor has not accused Ms. Dillard Bassett of any criminal charges or filed criminal charges against her." As you will remember, the defendant's legal team made the accusation that our client was the aggressor and assaulted Ms. Samuels by throwing her a glass of wine. However, it is very clear from today's decision that it was a false accusation. I still feel strongly that my client was the victim, but I hope that all parties can move forward. "

The lawyer also added that he expects Monique to stop killing his client's character.

Earlier, Candiace said he can file a civil lawsuit against his enemy, it is not known if he will, but he is legally free to do so.



