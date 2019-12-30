RHOBH season 10 promises new diamonds and tons of drama after Lisa Vanderpump's departure

the Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills It will look very different when Season 10 premieres. After Lisa Vanderpump announced that she would leave the show last summer, Bravo added two new cast members and brought some OGs to bring a serious drama now that the restaurateur is no longer part of the popular reality series Bravo. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

The biggest change to RHOBH In season 10 is the incorporation of new full-time cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Beauvais, who is a Jamie Foxx Show alum, will make history as the first African American RHOBH cast member And Stracke is a single mother of three children who describes herself as a "Southern Belle in Southern California."

See this post on Instagram Meet your new housewives! #RHOBH @suttonstracke: “I am delighted and honored to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a mother of three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is an act of balance. Many things are happening in the best possible way and I strive to reach all my passions to the fullest, "Sutton told The Daily Dish in a statement." I am excited to share my true love of art and fashion design, and open the Doors to my world I am anxious for this trip and where this trip takes me Fun moments are coming for this Southern Belle in Southern California! "- @garcelle:" I am excited and proud to join the cast of such a show popular and beloved as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.As a hardworking actor who has been in the industry for some time, it is exciting to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum.As the first African-American housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I feel honored and honored by this incredible opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code! ”He said Garcelle in a statement to The Daily Dish. “Already being intimately familiar with the Hollywood spotlight, my journey of successes and trials has already been told and shared with my many loyal fans around the world. Continuous encouragement, support and yes, even sometimes criticism, have helped me to become the dynamic woman I am today. I am excited to share the many surprises, laughter and daily joys of being a working mother in today's crazy world. The hustle and bustle is R-E-A-L! Without games, wholeheartedly and a little sass full of fashion is what you will get when you enter my sphere … and I would not do otherwise! " A publication shared by Real Housewives Beverly Hills (@rhobhbravo) in August 29, 2019 at 11:12 a.m. PDT

Camille Grammer also returned as a friend of the show, although he said after the season 9 meeting that he had finished with RHOBH. Only three months after telling fans that he had not been asked to return, Grammer tweeted that he would return to the game for more "diamonds and drama."

In November, Grammer said We weekly That felt like a goal when he appeared to film for season 10.

"What I have seen, there is a drama directed at me. I appear and they, as you know, how do I say it the right way? I feel like I show up somewhere and I feel directed," Grammer said. “But there are things that need to be discussed, so maybe that was the right time to do it. There you go, there is a carrot. I just hung up!

Teddi Mellencamp expects baby number three with her husband Edwin Arroyave, which makes her the first full-time cast member of RHOBH Being pregnant while filming. And fans will have the opportunity to see Erika Jayne prepare for her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago.

Kyle Richards has a new clothing line that he designed with Shahida Clayton, and Mellencamp, Jayne, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley walked the runway at Kyle's first fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Kemsley says that Season 10 will feature all the "usual brightness, glamor and drama," which will be "as high as possible."

There will also be some appearances by the OG Eileen Davidson, Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof and Brandi Glanville. And, it seems that something serious happened between Glanville and Denise Richards. the Drink and tweet Recently, the author told her fans that she exhibited some skeletons, and then called Denise Richards, saying she "had just denise."

Entering 2020 as … pic.twitter.com/EJi7LJ0gD8 – Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019

"Seriously b * tch ???? Do you want to play?" Glanville wrote. "1-blackmail is illegal. 2-I don't have skeletons in my closet (everyone's on the internet). The shame of the 3 foxes is sooooooooo much last year.

Denise Richards also seems to have problems with Rinna. Rinna posted on Instagram earlier this month that Denise missed Kemsley's party, and the ladies never heard from her again after she promised she would attend. A source claims that Rinna and Denise Richards "are heading for a confrontation,quot; during season 10.

“Behind the scenes, Lisa Rinna continues to be the instigator and continually shakes the pot to achieve maximum drama. Rinna does this to become relevant and maintain job security, ”said the source. "Denise has had enough of Rinna's constant intrusion and passive aggressive behavior, especially with social networks. Denise and Rinna are heading towards a camera showdown that Rinna has wanted."

Bravo has not yet announced the release date of season 10 of Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it is expected to be in early 2020.



