RHOA – Kenya Moore talks about the problems that led her to separate from Marc Daly

During the most recent episode of Real Atlanta HousewivesKenya Moore spoke with her co-stars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey about the problems she was having in her marriage to Marc Daly. As fans know, the cast filmed these episodes just a few weeks before Moore and Daly announced their separation.

Moore told Bailey and Burruss that she and Daly were "in a really low place at this time," and things began to change in their marriage after their daughter Brooklyn Doris was born in November 2018.

“I just feel that, at the beginning, when Brooklyn arrived, he was very happy. Now I feel that it is moving away more and more, "Moore said.

During the conversation, Moore admitted that she and Daly were having serious communication problems. He said many things were changing rapidly and he wasn't sure if they could solve his problems.

Both Bailey and Burruss noticed that there were problems during a triple date with Moore and Daly, her boyfriend Mike Hill joined Bailey and her husband Todd Tucker, Burruss. Bailey told the former Miss United States that she noticed that Daly would be upset if Moore interrupted him during a conversation. But, if Moore tried to answer when he finished speaking, he would interrupt her.

"(That happens) all the time!" Moore said. “That is what I feel is the weakest link in our relationship. The communication. Because you can say something to someone, but just say it with respect. "

Throughout this season, Moore has mentioned that Daly has a bad temper and a fragile ego. And, because it is not a big compromise, their conversations can easily lead to "complete arguments."

Moore says she is not a fighter when it comes to relationships. Instead, she wants peace and resolve things. The 48-year-old said that when Daly is upset, it's like "he has no restrictions." Although he is funny, intelligent, helpful and supportive, when he becomes his "alter-ego comes from the depths of hell."

The distance between Moore and Daly was also a problem, as Moore lives in Atlanta to film RHOA and Daly lives in New York to manage his restaurants. And when Daly was in Atlanta, Moore didn't like him to go for a drink and leave her at home with the baby.

“Why would he go and go out with you (Burrus and Tucker)? It is disrespectful to me, "Moore said." Of course I want to go out, of course I want to have fun. But we have a child at home, and I would prefer that my husband be in the trenches with me, not in the streets. "

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announced their separation on September 19 after two years of marriage. However, she said recently People Magazine that he still hopes they can solve things because "he did not marry to resign."

New episodes of Real Atlanta Housewives Air on Sunday nights in Bravo.



