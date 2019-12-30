Rhian Brewster of Liverpool: Swansea asks about a possible loan agreement | Soccer news

The Reds have also had consultations for Nathaniel Clyne, who is expected to return from the injury in January.





Rhian Brewster is wanted by several clubs on loan

Swansea is among a number of clubs that have asked about borrowing Rhian Brewster from Liverpool.

The Reds have made the striker available for a period until the end of the season and Aston Villa is also believed to be interested.

No decision has been made on where England's U21 international, 19, will go, but it will be his first loan movement outside the club after signing his first five-year professional contract in 2018.

Liverpool has also had consultations for right-back Nathaniel Clyne, which was available in the summer, and is said to have a good chance of moving next month due to an increase in his recovery from injury.

Brewster was an unused substitute during the final victory of the Champions League over Tottenham in June

The England international was ruled out for about six months with a knee ligament injury in the preseason game against Borussia Dortmund, but the 28-year-old is expected to return to training next month.

