Revealed: what the Serie A clubs are planning for the January transfer window | Soccer news

Emre Can, Franck Kessie and Dries Mertens among the Serie A players who might be on the move





Sky in italy reveals what the best clubs in Serie A are planning for the January transfer window, with a series of big names that will be on the market, including Emre Can, Franck Kessie and Dries Mertens …

Juventus

Juventus is happy with his team and considers that it is complete, so it is not expected that they will arrive in Turin during the winter transfer period.

In terms of expenses, after Mario Mandzukic joined the Qatar Stars League Al-Duhai club, Emre Can He is expected to leave the Bianconeri also next month, just 18 months after signing a free transfer from Liverpool. He and Mandzukic were left out of the Maurizio Sarri Champions League team and Can has only made 10 appearances this period.

Center back Daniele Rugani He is another player who could leave Juventus Stadium, since he is not happy to play only a few games. But the club will only allow him to leave if they find a replacement, with Giorgio Chiellini injured at least until March.

Inter Milan are interested in Chelsea's left back Marcos Alonso

Inter de Milan

Inter seeks a new central midfielder and Barcelona Arturo vidalFrom Atalanta They leave Kulusevski and from Udinese Rodrigo De Paul They are among the names they are looking at.

They also want a new left back with Chelsea Marcos Alonso A goal and a new striker. A possible exchange agreement for Napoli Fernando llorente Matteo Politano's participation has been discussed, while another leading candidate is Chelsea's unfavorable forward Olivier Giroud.

Politano Y Matías Vecino They are the only two who could leave Inter during the window, and the striker may head to Napoli as part of a Llorente exchange.

straight

Since Lazio left the Europa League they do not need immediate reinforcements, but the club is already looking for a new midfielder and a central, more taking into account the summer than January.

Former Liverpool boy Bobby Adekanye is available for a Lazio loan

However, they may decide to expedite this decision until next month if they find someone of particular interest. A name is Marash Kumbulla, the defender of Verona.

The 26-year-old Kosovo midfielder. Walloon Berisha It is available for loan, as well as for the 20 year old. Bobby Adekanye, which joined from the Liverpool academy in the summer, and both are likely to join other Italian clubs.

Napoli

Napoli is looking for a game creator for the 4-3-3 formation of the new manager Gennaro Gattuso. They were watching Arsenal Lucas Torreira, but it seems very difficult to get it next month.

Instead, the club has set its sights on Stanislav Lobotka from Celta Vigo, with whom West Ham related in the summer. The Slovak midfielder is valued at around € 25m (£ 21.37m) and has a purchase clause of € 50m (£ 42.71m) in his contract.

Celta midfielder Vigo Stanislav Lobotka is now the goal of Napoli after moving from Lucas Torreira of Arsenal.

As mentioned earlier, there is the possible exchange of Llorente for Inter & # 39; s Politanoand Napoli are also working to renew the contracts of Nikola Maksimovic, Piotr Zielinski, Arkadiusz Milik, Allan and Fabian Ruiz.

Ruiz has been in good shape and among his fans are Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Apart from that, the contracts of Jose callejon Y Dries Mertens they expire in the summer, so their future is very uncertain, although it seems unlikely that they will leave in January. However, if one of them does, Napoli will look for a left side.

A.C. Milan

After the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic became official, the only other player who could join AC Milan is the defender of Barcelona Jean-Clair Todibo.

There have been frequent contacts between the two clubs and with the player's agents, and AC Milan has so far offered a loan with the obligation to buy at € 15m (£ 12.81m). However, Barcelona has requested 25 million euros (21.37 million pounds) and would like to include a buyback clause.

Monaco and Lobos were interested in Franck Kessie of AC Milan during the summer.

AC Milan wants Ricardo Rodriguez to leave in a permanent movement, but Fenerbahce has so far only requested a loan and Milan refused.

Ex-Sunderland and Liverpool forward Fabio Borini Y Franck kessie, once one of the most popular names in the market, could also leave, but the club wants 30 million euros (25.62 million pounds) for Kessie.

Rome

The team in Rome is currently full, so they will apply a single entry policy in January. Nikola KalinicAtlético de Madrid's loan could be interrupted, so Rome may need another striker.

Apart from Kalinic, until a few weeks ago, Alessandro Florenzi He seemed to be out of Paolo Fonseca's plans, but since then he has played the last three Series A games and one in the Europa League, so the club could keep him at least until the summer.