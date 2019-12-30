Revealed: What Bundesliga clubs plan in January transfer window | Soccer news

Jerome Boateng, Mahmoud Dahoud and Nabil Bentaleb among players who might be leaving Germany





Jerome Boateng could leave Bayern Munich

Sky germany reveals what the best Bundesliga clubs are planning for the January transfer window, with a series of big names that will be on the market, including Jerome Boateng, Mahmoud Dahoud and Nabil Bentaleb …

Bayern Munich

Sky Germany reporter Torben Hoffmann …

"Bayern is still looking for a strong right wing, and will intensify its search in the winter transfer period."

"In the outputs, strongly connected to this search is the future of Jerome Boateng. If Bayern finds a new capable right back then the current Benjamin Pavard could move to the center of the defense, doubting the future of the central Boateng.

"But on top of that, Bayern would need a corresponding offer for & # 39; Boa & # 39 ;, then it could go."

Borussia Dortmund

Sky Germany reporter Jesco von Eichmann …

What do you need?

"BVB was looking for a new central striker, and has achieved one of the most promising talents in world football in the form of Erling Braut Haaland of Red Bull Salzburg."

Mahmoud Dahoud has had little playtime at Borussia Dortmund this season.

"Other names that were discussed were Chelsea's unfavorable forward Olivier Giroud Y Mario Mandzukic of Juventus, the latter moved to Qatar.

"Other than that, the only player who could leave is the defensive midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, which has had little play time and is not usual. "

RB Leipzig

Hannes Jakobi, Sky Germany reporter …

"RB Leipzig does not need a player at all costs, but as they are always looking for new potential assets in the market."

"Monaco full-back Benjamin Henrichs It would be one of those valuable assets, especially because Luan Candido and Marcelo Sarachi are not performing at the level Julian Nagelsmann wants. If the German international Henrichs decides to join Leipzig, with Bayern interested too, then Sarachi would be good to leave the club in January.

Benjamin Henrichs is a target for Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

"Leipzig wanted Haaland, but it was difficult for them, as it was for several other clubs. Instead, they are apparently interested in Zito Luvumbo, a young international from Angola who pays for the Angolan team C.D. First of August.

"They were in talks for the young defender of Paris Saint-Germain Tanguy Kouassi But that is something for the summer.

"Other players who could leave the club are midfielders Stefan Ilsanker and 20 year old forward Mathias Cunha, the latter for those who hope to get more borrowed game time.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Sky Germany reporter Christopher Lymberopoulos …

"Borussia is very happy with this season so far, and with his team. Manager Max Eberl told Sky Germany recently that no transfers are planned."

Exequiel Palacios will join Bayer Leverkusen on January 1 ready to join the first team after their winter break.

"He believes that bringing a new player could disrupt the chemistry of the team, even if they were signing someone they thought was of higher quality. The manager does not think it is worth it if the chemistry is spoiled."

"Borussia Monchengladach will not sell any player and there is no player who wants to leave the club. Manager Max Eberl told Sky Germany that & # 39; we are planning to start with the same team in the second part of the season & # 39;" .

Bayer Leverkusen

Sky Germany reporter Marco Wiefel …

"Leverkusen has not been inactive even before the window begins. On January 1, midfielder Exequiel Palaces It will arrive from the Argentine side of River Plate. He is seen as the long-term successor of Charles Aranguiz.

"No one is likely to leave the club."

According to Sky sports news, Kai Havertz He is courted by a lot of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea, but he is expected to stay at least until the summer.

Nabil Bentaleb is no longer wanted by Schalke and hopes to return to England.

Schalke

Sky Germany reporter Dirk grosse Schlarmann …

"Schalke will only look at one position in January and that is a forward for the team. This player must be able to score more than six to eight goals and must have international experience, so he can help immediately.

"However, Schalke cannot buy someone, so there is only the possibility of getting one on loan, because they have no money left this season."

"Meanwhile, there are two players looking to leave the club: Nabil Bentaleb Y Steven Skrzybski. They want to sell to both players permanently, but it is believed that other clubs only want to borrow them.

"Bentaleb wants to return to England, while Skrzybski will stay in Germany. Both have not played in the Bundesliga in a month."