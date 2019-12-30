Resize John in action in Punchestown | Racing news





Sizing John

Punchestown racing fans are in luck when the winner of the 2017 Gold Cup, Sizing John, faces this year's Cesarewitch and Irish National heroes over obstacles.

Jessica Harrington has had Tuesday's bet with the Punchestown Hurdle tote chosen for some time for Sizing John, who hasn't run in 733 days.

At the time of his injury, two years ago, he was the preeminent three-mile hunter in training, having gained four consecutive degrees, but how much skill he has retained during his time on the sidelines will be in debate.

Barry Geraghty will also lead him on his return, for the first time since leaving Henry de Bromhead's yard in 2016, because the usual rider Robbie Power is currently on the sidelines after a fall at Christmas.

Among those who faced him are the stratum of Willie Mullins, best known for his exploits in the Flat, including his victory at Cesarewitch, and his stable partner Burrows Saint, who won the Irish National last spring.

"We hope he gets back into action," Harrington said.

"Probably two and a half miles over obstacles is a bit difficult for him these days at his age, but it's a good race to start."

"It's ready to go, and we'll take it from here.

"I have not been tempted to run it in another race. I have been waiting for this race, because once I saw it I felt it was the right race to bring it back after all of my free time."

"We saw him in mid-November and we felt that everything else at Christmas would have been too difficult for him the first time."

However, Harrington is aware of the talented opposition between a seven-player field for the conditions event.

"This is not an easy race by any means," he added.

"There are others on the way back, but we have done our best and are happy with him. I think he will be happy to return to the racetrack."

"With an Irish national winner and a winner of Cesarewitch too, it's very interesting. We just want him to come back safe and sound, obviously.

"What will help will be the terrain, it will not be heavy work."

Mullins also directs Saglawy and Sayo, with the training completed by Kitten Rock by Edward O & # 39; Grady and Cracking Smart by Gordon Elliott.