Relive the captivating romance of Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul

You simply cannot press pause in this relationship.

It is no secret that Tana Mongeau Y Jake paulRomance is a bit unconventional. After committing to Las Vegas, the couple planned a quick wedding in a matter of weeks.

And when the special day came, the cameras rolled while YouTube stars proclaimed their mutual love.

While the couple is still together today and in an open relationship, Tana recently admitted that her association with Jake has taken its toll.

"I don't know where I am right now. Jake and I have these busy psychotropic lives and trying to fit each other is getting harder and harder, and many things keep hurting me," he shared a new YouTube video. "I don't want to go back to being on bad terms. I never want to hate each other. I never want to be friends. There will always be a part of me that will open my heart to him. "