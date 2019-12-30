Relive the captivating romance of Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul

You simply cannot press pause in this relationship.
It is no secret that Tana Mongeau Y Jake paulRomance is a bit unconventional. After committing to Las Vegas, the couple planned a quick wedding in a matter of weeks.
And when the special day came, the cameras rolled while YouTube stars proclaimed their mutual love.
While the couple is still together today and in an open relationship, Tana recently admitted that her association with Jake has taken its toll.
"I don't know where I am right now. Jake and I have these busy psychotropic lives and trying to fit each other is getting harder and harder, and many things keep hurting me," he shared a new YouTube video. "I don't want to go back to being on bad terms. I never want to hate each other. I never want to be friends. There will always be a part of me that will open my heart to him. "
She continued: "I wish he and I could go back to the way we were every day because it was magical. But I don't know if everything that happened will allow it."
As fans continue to occupy a prominent place in the ups and downs of their relationship, we are looking back at their romantic whirlwind in our gallery below.
If you follow Jake paul Y Tana Mongeau On YouTube or Instagram, keeping up with your relationship has been a wild journey.
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Fashion Nova
Red Carpet Pros
Whether you visit your local Target or go out for the Fashion Nova party with Cardi B, these two always attract attention for all the right reasons.
Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas
She said yes!
The couple was in Sin City celebrating Tana's 21st birthday when the surprise proposal occurred. "I am engaged @jakepaul," Tana shared with her followers on June 24.
Goodbye enemies
"For me, I love Jake and I'm very excited to do this, and we're both having a lot of fun," Tana shared with E! News before getting married. "I am happy and that is all that really matters to me."
CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID
They do!
Five weeks after they got engaged, YouTube stars got married and married at the popular Armani Izadi Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas.
KCR / Shutterstock
Party time
After exchanging votes in front of the cameras, the couple enjoyed a wedding at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas.
What will come in 2020? Fans of pop culture will be watching!
