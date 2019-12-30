Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher reviews decisions Liverpool vs Wolves and Arsenal vs Chelsea | Soccer news





Wolves protest during their Premier League match against Liverpool

After another weekend full of events for VAR, Dermot Gallagher returns with Ref Watch to give his verdict on all the key decisions.

Half of the 10 Premier League games over the weekend saw voided goals for marginal offside decisions, with teams, fans and experts calling for a protocol review.

Speaking in Ref See in Sky sports news, former Premier League referee Gallagher said: "We know the system is not 100 percent, nothing is, but the system is the best available for the operation to see where the ball was played and in what point does the player start his career

"We went from 2D flat images last year to 3D, which has improved it, and operators have worked hard to make the calibration as accurate as possible. With the system as it is, there is no better system anywhere in the world. What you would say is that the 20 teams signed up for that at the beginning of the season so they know and each team is playing with the same system

"It may be that when IFAB (International Football Association Board) has its meeting in February or March, they can modify something because they realize what people are saying and the Premier League does the same.

"We have to remember that they have already said that it will take some years to do it well, it will take time and there could be some obstacles along the way, this may be one of the biggest obstacles. But it will not be the same product for the whole, it will be something continuous and people will cascade ideas. "

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock He added: "I think it's spoiling it for everyone. A lot of people talk about VAR every week and it was meant to clarify the conversation points, but it really was created more. I'm really not a fan of that and we're getting to the point in the one that goes to the millimeter. I know you have to do it to some extent when we talk about the ball passing over the line, but the offside rule has become really dumb now and it's something we have to observe. "

Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

INCIDENT: Sadio Mane scored the opening goal for Liverpool in the 42nd minute, but referee Anthony Taylor instantly discarded it for handball against Adam Lallana in the accumulation. However, VAR approved the goal after judging that the ball had hit Lallana on the shoulder and Liverpool took a 1-0 lead.

There were also questions about a Virgil Van Dijk handball before playing the pass to Lallana, but Stockley Park felt that there was insufficient evidence to rule out the goal. VAR also looked when Taylor blew his whistle, but it had disappeared after the ball crossed the line.

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "It's a great example of VAR because Taylor clearly sees that Van Dijk does not handle the ball and has the best view. With Lallana, what Taylor intelligently does is allow the game to continue and the movement to end because by doing so, VAR can check the goal and they gave it to him. Last season, that would have happened as a handball.

"Was it taken into account that the player handled the ball? Didn't Mane do it? Have they handled it to him? Lallana was also a no. Those are the two players that have influenced the movement, the scorer or the player that helped him. Van Dijk is too far away. "

INCIDENT: Not long after, Pedro Neto thought he had marked the draw for Wolves, but his emphatic celebrations were truncated when VAR ruled out his goal for a marginal offside against Jonny in the accumulation. The manager of Los Lobos, Nuno Espirito Santo, received a yellow card during the review for his reactions to both VAR incidents on the band line.

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "With the offside and the VAR, there is zero tolerance. The starting point is if any point on your body that you can score is out of play. I can assure you that in Stockley Park, your lines are absolutely accurate and if you say that it's offside, so he's offside. "

Norwich 2-2 Tottenham

INCIDENT: It was another tight call out of play on Carrow Road. Norwich was already 1-0 up when Teemu Pukki came in to score a second. However, VAR reviewed and discarded it, judging that the striker was offside.

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "It is the standard answer, there is nothing I can say to change my mind. When you see it, it seems that it is the opposite of the images, but when they intersect with the lines, it is out of play.

"Over the weekend, I would suggest that the five offside players measure less than one foot in the aggregate total distance, but they told us that the starting point is zero tolerance. Last season, we showed images of offside goals and you have to be careful what you want because that is what people wanted and now they have it, they want to unravel it. "

Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth

INCIDENT: In the first offside call of the weekend, Dan Burn was denied his first goal in the Premier League when he was also penalized for the toughest offside. He hooked the ball home with a free kick from Aaron Mooy, but as he said after the game, VAR considered his "armpit,quot; was offside.

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "The free kick was what started that move, and Bournemouth had the opportunity to clear, but they didn't. Because Bournemouth doesn't have the chance to restart as such, they never get possession of the ball and always swing like a machine of pinball. According to VAR, he was never under his control, they never cleared the ball, so Burn was out of play for the initial crossing. "

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

INCIDENT: Crystal Palace thought they had taken the lead in the 15th minute when Max Meyer swept home from a Wilfried Zaha cross. However, VAR intervened once again and discarded the goal with Zaha's arm just in front of the Southampton defender.

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "I will sound like a broken record here, but it is fractionally out of play. People are not happy with that, but that is the starting point they have and, unless something gives way, it will still be the starting point."

"There is no way that an assistant could see it and none of the five goals had scored it out of the game. But that said, those assistants would not have been able to see that and that is why VAR was bought because they simply could not detect it,quot; .

Man City 2-0 Sheffield United

INCIDENT: Lys Mousset scored for Sheffield United, but VAR soon intervened, with the striker penalized for offside when John Fleck played.

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "I was watching this game and at the moment Fleck played that pass, I thought & # 39; wow, what a ball and what an end & # 39 ;, but it is scored. I can understand that football fans are upset, but I can't say nothing different

"I have no choice (if the offside rule is correct or not) because in our body, it is. If I like it or not it is irrelevant because it is there, those are the basic rules and that is what I have to do. work for."

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

INCIDENT Jorginho was close to being sent off in the 76th minute after retiring Matteo Guendouzi in the midfield. The Chelsea midfielder had already been booked, but referee Craig Pawson did not reserve it again and went on to score an 83-minute draw in a 2-1 win.

DERMOT VERDICT: Wrong decision

DERMOT SAYS: "I was surprised that he was not expelled. First, I think it is a yellow card offense and, secondly, three minutes before, there was a crime of carbon copy of Lucas Torreira who received a yellow card. In that space of time, the referee made a decision one way and another similar. It's a yellow card offense for me, Jorginho grabs his shirt to get Guendouzi away from the ball. "

Celtic 1-2 Rangers

INCIDENT: In a generally fighting game, Nikola Katic was deemed to have committed a foul to Christopher Juillen in the area just after the half-hour mark to give Celtic a penalty. However, Ryan Christie saw his effort saved by Allan McGregor when Rangers won the game 2-1.

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "I talked about a similar incident with Luka Milivojevic last week, and you can see that the shirt comes out of Jullien's back and Katic grabs it. I think the players of the Rangers accepted that it was a penalty, that Katic had been talked only with he before and the referee identified him. "