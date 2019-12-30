Rasheeda Frost joins her Karter Frost ‘Lil Rider’ in her pressed boutique

Rasheeda Frost took her and Kirk Frost's son, Karter Frost, to Pressed Boutique again. She shared a cute clip on her social media account for her fans and followers, and they can't get enough of sweet Karter. Watch the clip below.

"Just me and my little rider," Rasheeda captioned his post with Karter.

A fan sprouted over both of them and said: & # 39; Beautiful Boss Lady ❤ Handsome Lil Boss & # 39 ;, while someone else posted this: & # 39; I was at ATL last week for the first time in my life and entered in your store ready to pass out of emotion! ! I wish you had been there, but I still can't believe I was in your store! I love you! & # 39;

Someone else said: "Such a beautiful hope, you are an inspiration, a great role model, a true icon, one in a million, a blessing to all of us."

Prior to this, Rasheeda also shared some photos of a fight night he attended along with his best friends, Toya Wright, Monica Brown, Tiny Harris and more. You can see the photo and caption below:

‘Years have passed behind these friendships, but more than anything but REAL RESPECT! #fightnight #atlanta #gervontadavis #bossfriends #beautifulbosses Ras ’Rasheeda captioned its publication.

Someone talked about women's friendship and said: ‘I loved this relationship, from the love and hip of Atlanta to friends and family. I love you guys from South Africa. "

Another Instagram installer posted this: ‘This is definitely a * All Boss’s * photo. It is not great that your circle is in the same AGREEMENT! LUV Y & # 39; ALL, the whole group of positive women who happen to be A.A👍🏽💯 ’

Apart from this, Rasheeda and Kirk look very happy together in the most recent photo the boss shared on her social media account.



