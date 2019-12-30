Rasheeda and Kirk Frost will organize an amazing New Year's Eve party at The Frost Bistro: discover the details

Rasheeda Frost and her husband, Kirk Frost, will give a massive party at the Frost Bistro, and Mrs. Boss offered fans some details about what to expect. Check out his ad below.

& # 39; It's coming down in @frostbistro in NYE, see you there and yes, the free Champagne will flow hosted by me and @ frost17 to know the availability of the section, call 404-963-5495 #frostbistro #nye FROST BISTRO: 281 Peters St. SW Atlanta, GA Rasheeda subtitled its publication!

Many fans were really excited about this party, and praised the couple in the comments.

Someone told Rasheeda: “ Hey baby, I hope you are a great inspiration, a great role model and a true icon, you were born to sing to us one in a million and a blessing to all, it would be a dream come true if I You followed love from day 1.

The Frost Bistro is one of Rasheeda, and Kirk's dreams come true, and they are really happy to make it come true.

Apart from this, Rasheeda had a fun night with her best friends, and shared a post she titled with the following words:

‘Years have passed behind these friendships, but more than anything, nothing but REAL RESPECT! #fightnight #atlanta #gervontadavis #bossfriends #beautifulbosses 😘 ’

Rasheeda is definitely living her best life these days.



