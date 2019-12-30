Rap legend Lil Wayne has been addicted to drugs for years. The rapper admitted to being addicted to cough syrup with codeine.

But now it seems that he may have graduated to heroin. Heroin has the same chemical compound found in codeine cough syrup, only that it is much more concentrated. And much more addictive.

On Christmas Eve, Miami-Opa-Locka Executive Airport authorities stopped Lil Wayne's private plane after receiving a notification that he was carrying drugs and weapons.

The feds searched the rapper's plane and found a gold-plated .45 caliber pistol with a pearl hilt, according to the Miami Herald. The feds now also claim that they found ecstasy pills, Molly, herb and cocaine. That is all expected.

But the feds also claim that they found a relatively large amount of heroin.

The feds did not reveal who they believe possessed the drugs.

Lil Wayne's lawyer, Howard Srebnick, said Monday night that his investigator, Lil Wayne, was "authorized,quot; to leave the scene by federal investigators, but declined to comment further.

There have been no immediate charges against Lil Wayne, but a federal grand jury could be impaled after the holidays to consider charges for weapons and drugs.