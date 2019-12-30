Rapper Lil Durk is denied entry to the Bahamas due to an assassination attempt

By Bradley Lamb
Instagram

Apparently, the immigrant and his entourage from Chicago were rejected by Immigration and the police after arriving in the Bahamas with the motive linked to a murder case in a shooting in Atlanta earlier this year.

Lil durk He was initially scheduled to entertain his fans in the Bahamas on Saturday, November 28. However, his fans had to be disappointed as the rapper was denied entry to the island due to a pending criminal case.

According to local news media Speak Up Bahamas, the Chicago master of ceremonies and his entourage were rejected by Immigration and the police after arriving in the Bahamas. The reason was said to be related to a murder case in a shooting in Atlanta that took place in February this year.

"Lil Durk arrived in Nassau and was reversed by the Immigration and Police Force and will not appear in The Bahamas, due to his criminal record currently in the United States," the publication explained.

In a video that circulated online, the rapper and his crew could be seen walking with the officers, apparently being expelled after being told they were not allowed to stay. Durk has not yet addressed the canceled concert. However, late on Saturday night he wrote on social media: "When you're in a good space, nobody can break that: ENERGY."

The problem was apparently unexpected by Durk, as he expressed his enthusiasm for the concert, which would have marked his first time in the country. Tweeting on his account, he wrote: "Bahamas tomorrow, my first time def def".

Durk became authorities in May when he was accused of shooting a 23-year-old man outside The Varsity restaurant on February 5. According to police, Durk's affiliate King von He was also somehow responsible for the crime.

The two had been accused of criminal intent to commit murder and aggravated assault (shoot him). In addition, rappers were illegally accused of persons employed / associated with criminal street gangs to carry out / participate in criminal gang activities, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by the offender convicted.

Fortunately, the man survived the shooting. Meanwhile, Durk, who maintains his innocence, is currently on a $ 250,000 bond.

