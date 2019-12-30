Ranking of the five best sports video games of the 2010s

The landscape of sports games has changed dramatically in the last decade, with a reduction in the number of games produced, the evolution of distribution and a change in recently prioritized functions to maximize the income they generate.

While there are legitimate reasons to be frustrated by the evolution of the genre, there is no doubt about the games that do The remains are generally of high quality: the expansive feature sets that allow them to be played in different ways, associations with leagues that provide incredible authenticity and technological advances have taken the game and graphics to a whole new level.

With the decade coming to an end, the best of the best in the genre of sports games deserved to be recognized. Some games left out of the top five include "NBA 2K11,quot;, which would have made the cut if the list includes several titles of a single franchise. It was the launch that launched 2K into a previously unimaginable stratosphere.

"Madden NFL 17,quot; was easily the best Madden of the decade in a series that has been aggressively mediocre. "Super Mega Baseball 2,quot; stands out as the best arcade-style game, and yet many elements were more realistic than its sim counterparts. Any amount of tickets from the "Out of the Park Baseball,quot; series could also have been the best of simulation management games.

With that, a look at the five best sports video games of the 2010s:

5: & # 39; MLB 13: The show & # 39;

Almost any version of "MLB: The Show,quot; of the decade could be considered among the best sports video games of the decade. The series has been the most consistent in the genre both for its strengths and for its weaknesses.

& # 39; MLB 13 & # 39; and its launch at the end of the PS3 race receives approval because it was the first to gather everything as a complete product by finally achieving a decent online gaming experience. Ironically, online backed into & # 39; MLB 14 & # 39; before recovering in the following years. The only real areas of disappointment with & # 39; MLB 13 & # 39; they related to his outdated comment, along with a Diamond Dynasty team building mode that had not yet evolved to what would soon become the best of its kind in the genre.

With a complete and fully functional feature set and a game setting that opened the time window on the plate, making the hit more realistic and enjoyable: "MLB 13: The Show,quot; earns a place at the best of the Decade as a representative for the reliable franchise.

4: & # 39; NCAA Football 14 & # 39;

With at least a few more years before its possible return, the "NCAA Football,quot; franchise still remains in the minds of many due to how great the final entry in the series was.

Anyone who revisits "NCAA Football 14,quot; is surprised by how well it has been maintained, six years after it was first published and landed in the previous generation of consoles. The level of detail and authenticity of the game and the specific experience of the university that surrounds it is surprising.

However, the game was not perfect and nostalgia has made some of its defects have been forgotten. The Road to Glory race mode was not touched from the previous year, the comment was obsolete, a series of uniforms and improvements were missing in the stadium and apparently only one penalty (cut) was sanctioned.

Despite that, he is still fondly remembered for his rich Dynasty Mode, a surprisingly good Ultimate Team, his first attempt, an extremely fun game and a long overdue solution for slow menu navigation and slow loading times. That eliminated a level of frustration that had accumulated over the years.

Many will cite "NCAA Football 14,quot; as the best sports game of the decade, although that is partly due to the fact that it was the last licensed college sports game that was released. And although it is certainly a great game, it is unlikely to be so revered today if it had been followed by "NCAA Football 15,quot;.

3: & # 39; FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010 & # 39;

Until recently, EA Sports would launch independent games for the World Cup. The launch every four years would occur between the annual releases of FIFA games. They benefited from the improvements for the next FIFA game and were more accessible to those who were not so dedicated to the football fandom.

Around 2010 is when the FIFA series exploded to become a global phenomenon. Not only would it constantly become the best-selling video game in the world, but it would also occupy a place among the top 10 in North America. Part of the credit must be awarded to the "2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa,quot;, a game so fun that it turned many into football game fans that would later go to the main FIFA franchise.

The "World Cup,quot; was much more attractive to those with a fleeting interest in sport or the world event. The games flowed more freely, the characters on the field were more skilled, which made it easier to have fun while learning as a rookie. Beyond that, it was the atmosphere and emotion that raised each moment. Even the vuvuzelas, I love them or hate them, were there.

Even so, the game unfortunately lacked online team play and experienced some frame rate problems during the scenes. Very little else could be cited as problematic. A new online mode called World League Ladder was introduced, which influenced similar online modes in other sports games in the following years.

The "FIFA World Cup 2010,quot; is one of the few select sports video games of the decade that was fun and rewarding, even at the losing end. That helped make many fans of soccer games for life.

2: & # 39; Rocket League & # 39;

"Rocket League,quot; came out of nowhere in 2015, and is now as relevant, if not more, than when it was launched. The hybrid racing / soccer game was incredibly well designed and has received unprecedented support in the years after its launch.

Initially, "Rocket League,quot; was delivered as a free download to PlayStation Plus subscribers, a brilliant move that put the game in the hands of consumers who otherwise would not have given the opportunity. Since then, it has grown to more than 60 million players, making it the most played sports game of the decade. It also has the largest presence in the world of electronic sports.

Rocket League is easy to learn and play, but it has a remarkable depth that allowed a natural skills gap to emerge. Several different variants can completely change the players' approach to the game, from the more challenging 3v3 to 1v1 or 2v2 standard. The online experience is excellent, even when you associate with random players and face them.

Post-launch support has also been unmatched in the genre, with DLCs limited to cosmetic items instead of pay per game advantages. New cars (including authorized links such as Fast and Furious and Back to the Future) and other variants, such as basketball and hockey modes, have kept the game fresh.

Credit must also be given to "Rocket League,quot; for helping make cross-platform play possible at the end of the current generation. The impulse to allow online players from all consoles and PCs to play together led to Microsoft and Sony also opening up to the cross game.

The fusion of football and cars was not something that many thought would be a success when it was initially launched in 2015. However, here, when the decade comes to an end, the Rocket League will be considered one of the best and most influential . video games of the decade.

1: & # 39; NBA 2K16 & # 39;

The most impressive sports videogame ever assembled, "NBA 2K16,quot; is notable for the large amount of content provided along with excellent gameplay and presentation. It is the best that the genre had to offer in this decade.

At a time when most sports franchises began to neglect the franchise mode, "2K16,quot; appeared two of them with their own unique twists on MyLeague (which also came online for the first time) and MyGM. The story mode included games from high school games to college, with 10 licensed teams. The relocation of the equipment was added along with an impressive uniform and sand-creating features.

This was a year in which developers faced a challenge of how to represent Steph Curry, who was doing things in real life that had never been possible in games, and that could have broken them. Casually knocking down half-court shots and a high success rate in highly contested attempts was something they had to keep in mind when it became the norm for Curry. In the game, he saw that his rank was extended and his overall rating reached a height that only exceeded Michael Jordan.

In fact, this was the year with the horrible story of what amounted to a "movie,quot; by Spike Lee, but the production values ​​were phenomenal. While microtransactions were a factor, they did not have the same harmful presence as now. The online servers were relatively stable, which was an improvement for the series.

"NBA 2K11,quot;, "2K12,quot; and "2K19,quot; could also have been found here, but they had more obvious defects in the form of unstable or harmful unstable monetization tactics than "2K16,quot;, which not only refined their best performance. -game class and presentation, but also added a series of great additions that really worked directly.

The ambition and effort that was devoted to the product was, and remains, unmatched within the sports video game. "NBA 2K16,quot; is a great sports game of all time, and nothing since its launch has been about to match it.

Bryan Wiedey publishes daily news and analysis of sports games on Pastapadre.com, is co-founder of the sports games site HitThePass.com, presents the "Press Row Podcast,quot; and can be reached at Twitter @Pastapadre.