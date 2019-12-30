Rangers rekindle the Scottish VAR debate, citing recent examples of arbitration errors | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML449673b49f7dee1c1b41fd7de3b2594b9% %MINIFYHTML449673b49f7dee1c1b41fd7de3b2594b10%

Declaration of the Rangers: "In recent weeks, the Rangers have suffered errors of judgment, but we firmly believe that VAR would be for the benefit of all and, in particular, of the referees themselves."





The Rangers have again asked for the introduction of VAR after the 2-1 victory over Celtic on Sunday.

The goals of Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic led Steven Gerrard to two points of the Hoops on top of the Scottish Premier League with a game in hand.

Gerrard had no real complaints about the performance of referee Kevin Clancy after the game at Celtic Park, although he felt that Christopher Jullien should have been fired after a mess with Alfredo Morelos, with the Colombian striker fired in additional time for picking up a second yellow card.

In a statement on the Rangers official website, managing director Stewart Robertson said: "This is not a criticism of the referees because they often have to act under very difficult conditions and in a highly emotional environment, just like our players and coaches. "

"The speed at which the modern game is played also means that it is extremely difficult to make calls in fractions of a second with the degree of certainty required.

"We believe that the introduction of VAR would greatly help the referees and reduce the amount of wrong decisions that sometimes have a dramatic effect on the outcome of the matches."

"In recent weeks, Rangers has suffered errors of judgment, but we firmly believe that VAR would benefit everyone and, in particular, the referees themselves."

Without attribution, a list of incidents and problems was highlighted.

"Only this month (December), Rangers has suffered three obvious errors in key games.

"On December 4 in Pittodrie, the referee did not see that Alfredo Morelos had received a foul inside the area and had been awarded a free kick outside the penalty area.

"The referee apologized to Steven Gerrard after the game, but the damage was already done and the Rangers had to settle for a 2-2 draw and the loss of two points."

"Then, just four days later in Hampden, the Rangers lost the Betfred Cup final when officials failed to see that not only one, but three players were clearly out of play when the only goal of the final was scored."

"On Sunday, during the final game before the break of January, the referee and his assistants conceded a goal despite the fact that the ball had been deflected towards Allan McGregor's net from the hand of an opposing player.

"That objective should never have been maintained and would undoubtedly have been canceled if VAR had been in use."

"Other incidents, including Julien's clear lack of Alfredo Morelos when he tried to clear, were also lost.

"Instead, and inexplicably, a foul was committed against Alfredo. There is no doubt that Alfredo receives special attention on and off the field."

"In fact, some of the things that are said and written about him leave much to be desired and do nothing to suggest that Scottish football is the most welcoming of environments."

"Even the gesture of Alfredo when he left the field is being portrayed in some sectors as something sinister when, in fact, it is a gesture commonly used throughout South America to simply indicate that something, in this case, the game, is over."

"However, the main point is that the VAR, which is now used in many leagues across Europe, would help eradicate arbitration errors and greatly help our party officials."

"At least, the SFA / SPFL should now seriously consider introducing the system as soon as possible, otherwise the Scottish game is in danger of being left behind."

"Rangers has already written to the SFA executive president, Ian Maxwell, asking the association to consider the introduction of VAR and the club once again urges both governing bodies to seriously consider and study this matter.

"The Rangers are aware of the financial argument against VAR, but cost priority should also be given to clubs that suffer from such decisions that change the game and the integrity of our game."