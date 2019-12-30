Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton's beating by Leicester is our turning point | Soccer news

"When you see life after a 9-0 loss, you lose the fear you may have as a manager,quot;

















Ralph Hasenhuttl believes that the 9-0 beating at Southampton's home by Leicester City earlier this season has become the catalyst for the recent recovery of the Saints in form.

That defeat at the end of October increased the pressure on the Austrian, extending Southampton's winless race at St Mary's to eight games dating from April and leaving them in the last three.

However, the Saints are now undefeated in their last three, winning four of their last seven Premier League games and are currently four points above Aston Villa's third bottom.

It is a remarkable change in luck with Hasenhuttl, without a doubt, the strong defeat of the Fox was fundamental for his rebirth, in addition to involuntarily giving him a renewed confidence in his own abilities.

"When you see life after a 9-0 loss, you lose the fear you may have as a coach because you receive a signal from the club that they believe in what you are doing," said Hasenhuttl.

"I never really thought about the pressure on me, but what I could do was try to remove it from the team."

"And the way we develop our game after that experience and where we are now at the table is the best answer we could have given."

