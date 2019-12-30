Rachel Bloom, grateful for the offer of place to stay for the couple during the snowstorm

The pregnant actress & # 39; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend & # 39; reveals that Kate Brogden and Steven Porfiri have invited her and her husband to spend the night with them after she sought help on Twitter.
Up News Info –
Pregnant actress Rachel Bloom He has publicly thanked a California couple who offered him a place to stay when he was caught in a snowstorm over the weekend.
The "Crazy ex girlfriend"Star and her husband, Dan Gregor, asked for help after they were forced to change their travel plans.
"My husband and I are stranded in Bakersfield," Bloom wrote on Twitter on Friday (December 27). "Does anyone have a place where we can sleep? We are stranded here or theoretically north of here (all highways that go south are closed) and each hotel that is open is at least 2 hours away by car and we are about to sleep in our car. "
Rachel Bloom turned to Twitter for help after getting caught in a snowstorm.
Local couple Kate Brogden and Steven Porfiri responded and invited Bloom and Gregor to spend the night with them.
"Thanks to @katewritesthings, Steve and Steve's whole family," Bloom wrote on Saturday, revealing that he felt a bit like the mother of Jesus Christ. "You gave shelter to a pregnant woman who wandered from inn to inn last night. When my son is born as the inevitable Messiah, everyone will be honored with golden steeds and burning swords."
The addresses of Elton John and Olivia Newton-John are accidentally published by British officials