R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend will tell it all for the first time in & # 39; Surviving R. Kelly Part II & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML68caa12db2cd893b35139a856df4fa2d9% %MINIFYHTML68caa12db2cd893b35139a856df4fa2d10%

WENN / Facebook / Judy Eddy

According to reports, Dominique Gardner sat down with Lifetime reporters to discuss his experiences in a relationship with the singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; in September.

Up News Info –

R. KellyThe former Dominique Gardner will speak for the first time about her relationship with the singer in conflict in the new "Surviving R. Kelly"Serie.

The R&B star, who is currently behind bars for several charges of sexual abuse, is preparing for the second documentary series based on accusations of his misbehavior and misconduct over the years, which premieres on January 2 of 2020, and now Gardner has been revealed will appear on the show.

"Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning" will begin as a three-night, six-hour follow-up to the Lifetime 2019 series "Surviving R. Kelly," in which it was claimed that Gardner escaped from Kelly's custody thanks to the efforts of his mother.

%MINIFYHTML68caa12db2cd893b35139a856df4fa2d11% %MINIFYHTML68caa12db2cd893b35139a856df4fa2d12%

"Before Dominique met R. Kelly, she was a bubbly teenager," Gardner's mother, Michelle Kramer, explains in a clip from the new series, "but after R. Kelly, she was dark. She was like a loner. ".

<br />

His interview as part of "The Reckoning" will serve as Gardner's first television revelation. He reportedly sat down with Lifetime journalists to talk about his experiences with Kelly in September.

The original documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly", which aired in January (2019), prompted lawmakers to revise the accusations of decades ago against the singer. The investigation led to his arrest.