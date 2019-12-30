QB Philip Rivers loaders are open to play elsewhere in 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is open to playing for another team in 2020, as the veteran insisted he plans to continue in the NFL.

The Chargers ended their season with a 31-21 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City at the possible Rivers farewell Sunday.

Rivers, 38, eight times a professional bowler, can become a free agent after this season. Pressed on his future postgame, Rivers felt overwhelmed with emotion as he talked to the media in the midst of uncertainty.

"If this is the last time here or the last time in this uniform, it's a possibility," Rivers told reporters. "I think that in a year like this it can wear you out a little and hit you, but love is still there. Nothing like competing at this level."

"Live the dream. Even in this situation at 5-10 (the Los Angeles record in their game of Week 17 vs. the Bosses) … that tells me that I still have some juice left … Do I still want to (play)? Absolutely. "

Rivers, who joined the Chargers after being recruited in fourth place overall by the Giants and quickly switched to Eli Manning in 2004, added: "Yes, I plan to play football. Where that will be, that will be resolved. Never I've been in this position. We'll just see. I'm very grateful for the 16. The uncertainty is unknown.

"While I'm standing today, while someone loves me, I'll be playing somewhere. But in a month, I don't know, I could be ready to put on a headset and call a play. If one of the 32 teams love me and it's the situation correct and I can start that 255th consecutive game, I'll be running around. "

Rivers finished its 2019 campaign with 390 finishes, 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 16 games for the Chargers (5-11). It was the lowest number of Rivers touchdowns since it launched 21 in 2007, while its 20 interceptions were the most since 21 in 2016.

"There are many questions that must be answered," Rivers said. "It's not just, & # 39; Am I back and will we win 12 games? & # 39; We're far from that being, & # 39; Check that box and we're fine. & # 39; That would be inaccurate.

"There are many question marks in the future. As they are answered and how they are answered along with my personal question, many things will be clarified."