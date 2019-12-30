Prosecutors withdraw charges on housewives Potomac Monique and Candiace

The true housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett, faced charges of assault and aggression by the State of Maryland.

But MTO News learned that prosecutors dropped charges against both stars of reality.

Monique and Candiace filed a complaint against each other last November, after both were involved in a violent confrontation on October 16. Both accused each other of assault in second grade

"It is confirmed that the Office of the State Prosecutor will not proceed with any of the charges against any of the parties," Public Affairs Director Ramon V. Korionoff told the media

The Montgomery County State Attorney's Office informed the attorneys on Friday (December 27) for both women that they would not pursue cross-complaints after reviewing the evidence and conducting interviews regarding the cases.

"The charges have been dismissed by the State Attorney's Office for Montgomery County, Maryland," Korionoff also confirmed to the media.