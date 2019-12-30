Prosecutors withdraw charges on housewives Potomac Monique and Candiace

By Bradley Lamb
The true housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett, faced charges of assault and aggression by the State of Maryland.

But MTO News learned that prosecutors dropped charges against both stars of reality.

Monique and Candiace filed a complaint against each other last November, after both were involved in a violent confrontation on October 16. Both accused each other of assault in second grade

