Privacy fears while Indian police use facial recognition at the rally | India News

Police in the Indian capital of New Delhi used facial recognition software to control the crowds in a recent political rally, the first for India, which raised concerns about privacy and mass surveillance amid national protests against a new citizenship law

The Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) software that the Delhi Police had installed to identify missing children was used in the concentration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 22, a police spokesman said Monday without Give more details.

According to technology analysts, it was the first time that technology, which is increasingly implemented in airports, offices and cafes in India, was used to protect the crowd at a political rally.

'Illegal and unconstitutional'

"The use of the system for profile creation and surveillance in public congregations is illegal and unconstitutional. It is an act of mass surveillance," said Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation digital defense group.

"From the construction of an underlying database of people from public protests to their execution in crowds of people attending demonstrations, this directly affects the rights of the common Indians to the assembly, speech and political participation," he said.

The Indian Express newspaper quoted a spokesman for the Delhi police saying that the police had used the technology "based on credible intelligence contributions on possible disruptions."

"The Delhi police say there are the best controls and industry standard balances against any possible misuse of data. Racial or religious profiling is never a relevant parameter when building these data sets," the spokesman said.

Around the world, the rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies has popularized the use of facial recognition for a variety of applications, from criminal tracking to capturing absent students.

In India, this year facial recognition technology was installed in several airports, and the government plans to implement a nationwide system, probably the largest in the world, to stop criminals and find missing children.

Concerns about privacy

The use of technology in political demonstration occurs amid protests across the country against a new citizenship law, in which at least 26 people have been killed.

Police images with video cameras in some protests have raised concerns that protester images are added to the facial recognition database.

Indian authorities have said that technology is necessary to reinforce a country severely under surveillance.

But "its use has deviated from finding missing children to be deployed in peaceful public meetings,quot; with a total lack of supervision or responsibility, said Gupta.

The Supreme Court of India, in a historic ruling in 2017 on the national Aadhaar biometric identity card program, said that individual privacy is a fundamental right.

However, the ruling has not verified the implementation of facial recognition technology, Gupta said.

The Comparitech technology site ranked New Delhi among the most guarded cities in the world in a report this year.

The bill of protection of personal data, presented in the Indian parliament this month, empowers the government to ask a company to provide anonymous personal data and other non-personal data, for the provision of welfare services and policies.