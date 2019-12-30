Preview of the match – Brighton vs Chelsea

Watch the highlights of the game right after full time on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app





Solly March remains outside with a groin injury from Brighton's game with Chelsea

Team news, statistics and predictions before Brighton vs Chelsea in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

Team news

Brighton We have no new concerns about injuries before receiving Chelsea in the Premier League on January 1.

Midfielder Solly March is still recovering after undergoing groin surgery earlier this month and, although she was involved in a part of the training on Monday, it is still unavailable.

The Colombian extreme José Izquierdo has not appeared in Brighton since April and continues to recover from a knee injury, with no established return date.

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has overcome a hamstring problem

Christian Pulisic may be available for ChelseaThe trip to Amex after a hamstring problem.

The US striker UU. He lost the Premier League victory 2-1 on Sunday at Arsenal, but could be ready for the league's clash on the south coast.

Full-back Marcos Alonso (hamstrings) and Reece James (ankle) remain doubtful after losing the victory at Emirates Stadium.

Opta statistics

Brighton's only victory in any competition against Chelsea was in the FA Cup in January 1933 (2-1), since then they have drawn and lost 11 of their 12 games.

Chelsea has won all nine of its league matches with Brighton, the best 100% record in the history of the English football league.

Brighton has only lost its first league game of a calendar year in one of the last 10 years (W6 D3), down 0-1 at home against Wolves on New Year's Day in 2016.

This is the first match of the Chelsea Premier League on New Year's Day since 2015, when they lost 3-5 at Tottenham with José Mourinho. In fact, the Blues have only won their first league game of a calendar year once in the last five years (D2 L2 – 3-0 vs Crystal Palace in 2016).

On January 1, 2020 marks exactly 10,000 days from the start of the Premier League (August 15, 1992). 49 clubs have played in the competition, with Chelsea one of the six they have played in each season since its inception (Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur).

Brighton has won only one of his 17 Premier League games against teams that started the day in the top four of the table (D2 L14), losing each of his last 11 in a row since beating Man Utd 1-0 in May 2018

Chelsea have won seven of their last nine away matches in the Premier League (L2), only Liverpool (25) have more visitor points than the Blues this season (21).

Brighton never won a Premier League game in January in eight attempts (D3 L5): there are only two instances of teams that play more in a month without winning; Brighton in April (10) and Hull City in May (16).

Brighton midfielder Aaron Mooy scored his first Premier League goal since April in his 2-0 victory over Bournemouth, finishing a streak of 17 games and 17 shots without a goal; The Australian also created five opportunities in the game, more than any other player.

Tammy Abraham's 12 goals in the Premier League have earned 12 points for Chelsea so far this season: no other player goal has been more valuable to them (level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mané).

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

Chelsea still has a good amount of quality. They moved away from Arsenal in pieces, since they never played well, apart from increasing it during the last 20 minutes.

Frank Lampard changed it and they pushed and pushed. They are getting really good results, even when they played very well in Manchester City and lost, the signs were still promising. The way Brighton is acting at home is really impressive.

We saw a small mistake recently against Sheffield United, but they returned to basics against Bournemouth and were worthy winners.

Brighton will chase him, while the Chelsea youth will be tired: they had to make a massive change in Arsenal to get the victory. Brighton is very good at home, so I can't separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)