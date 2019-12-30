Premier League successes and failures: old failures for Tottenham while luck shines in Liverpool | Soccer news







Addressing defensive problems remains a matter of urgency for Tottenham, signs of coherence for Manchester United and a growing talent in Everton …

Mistakes continue to undermine Mourinho

2:54

It was assumed that the arrival of José Mourinho to the Spurs would free the club from the costly mistakes that had plagued his start of the season and eventually cost Mauricio Pochettino his position in the club.

When naming one of the best tacticians, if not the best, to have honored a Premier League canoe, it was suggested that he would see the Spurs out of their discomfort early in the season. After all, this team of Spurs, finalists of the Champions League just six months before, just needed some adjustments here and there, and who better than Mourinho manages them?

Mourinho has expressed his delight in returning to management, but with his first month under his belt, reflecting, he will have sleepless nights thinking about the defensive problems that are clearly deeper for the Spurs.

The Spurs had an alarming lack of cohesion in the back of Saturday's draw at Norwich and their performance showed that they are still far from fully understanding or adopting the defensive principles on which their Mourinho management career was forged.

Of course, it will take time, but if the Portuguese comes close to replicating the success he has previously enjoyed in the Spurs, he must act urgently on the issues on the back.

Jack wilkinson

Lucky Liverpool wins again

2:39

Some of Liverpool's performances this season have been below the level, and yet they have found a way to win with Sunday's game against Wolves as a classic example of this. While each team is in the middle of a series of heavy games during Christmas, Liverpool has had a four-week lead as they continue to fight for glory on multiple fronts.

But after a 4-0 loss of second place Leicester in Boxing Day, they found Wolves a much more difficult test and it was a great luck for VAR that helped them reach another three points.

The goal of Sadio Mane, who turned out to be the winner, was initially ruled out by referee Anthony Taylor for a handball against Adam Lallana, with Virgil van Dijk also under suspicion of driving. However, neither was considered sufficient to rule out the goal and VAR reversed Taylor's decision, much to the wolf's fury.

Anfield visitors were beaten a second time, as Jonny was declared offside for Pedro Neto's draw in an incident that saw visiting manager Nuno Espirito Santo reserved for his touchline reactions. Liverpool was forced to ride the wave of vindictive wolves, but the Reds were once again given a break with some bad results from their opponents.

Graeme Souness said after the game that Liverpool seemed tired, and Andy Robertson in particular was not at his best flying wing and Roberto Firmino.

But Jurgen Klopp's sideways look has a 13-point lead at the top of the table and faces another stubborn team in Sheffield United on January 2, with some more likely changes as they continue their career towards a long-awaited Premier League title.

Charlotte Marsh

Signs of hope for Arteta despite the late defeat

2:56

Mikel Arteta's first home game by Arsenal could have looked much better. Arteta gunners dominated their clash against Chelsea for long periods, but were disappointed by a pair of increasingly characteristic defensive howlers.

There was also the decision of referee Craig Pawson not to show Jorginho a second yellow card with the hosts leading after the Italian dragged Matteo Guendouzi.

When asked if Jorginho should have been expelled, Arteta admitted: "I think that depends on the referee, but for me it's very clear. That's all.

"I blame my team (for the defeat). We are responsible for everything we did wrong on that soccer field. The decisions we don't take well, obviously. The other things we can't control or change now."

However, there was evidence that Arteta's return has fueled the spirits within his squad, exemplified by the ethics and commitment of Mesut Ozil, who earned a great ovation when he was replaced at the end of the second half.

Ben Grounds

Chelsea wakes up from stupor to rediscover quality

Frank Lampard knew he had to change something. Arsenal had been torn in a disorganized Chelsea from the beginning, with an unmarked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nodding home from a corner to give the hosts a deserved advantage.

So Lampard threw the dice, left the 3-4-3 formation just after half an hour, withdrawing the fighter Emerson Palmieri, and switched to 4-3-3.

The decision finally changed the game, with Jorginho proving to be crucial for that fortune investment.

However, Lampard insisted that it was a change of mentality rather than tactics that helped Chelsea change the turns of the Gunners, and praised his players for finding his bite.

"No, I don't think we were tactically wrong at first," said Lampard.

"It was not so much the tactics, but the spirit and the fight of the team. They were faster and at first we were lethargic."

"Sometimes it has to be a gesture with a change. And then, after the changes, we improve."

"It wasn't so much about the three in the back, but, once again, Mikel Arteta isn't dumb: they found a way to catch our five, and I had to change."

After Chelsea's recent difficulties at home, two victories as a visitor in North London within seven days is the remedy. His hopes for the automatic classification of the Champions League remain firm.

Ben Grounds

Consistency for United at last?

3:00

This was not a stellar performance by Manchester United, but the tranquility of its bottom line will have pleased Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

We know about their threat of attack: Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were threats at all times, but this was their first clean sheet in 15 Premier League games.

In addition, United showed that he could beat a team while owning most of the possession (61 percent). They have only achieved it four times in the Premier League this season.

Of course, Burnley had three shots on goal in two games, and only eight in about eight hours of football, but United faced the double aerial threat of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

If they are going to form a race between the first four, the defense must come first, and the rest will take care of itself. Although United seems to be in crisis every three games, their overall form is good and they are advancing in this league, while those around them show inconsistency.

The next objective should be half a dozen undefeated games.

Gerard Brand

City takes full advantage of the close shave with Blades

2:59

Pep Guardiola admitted that he needed to be realistic about Manchester City's chances of a third consecutive Premier League title after his dramatic 3-2 loss to the Wolves, but in responding to that setback with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, the truth was that they were more than mounted their luck.

Blades chief Chris Wilder warned his players about the size of the task they faced when stretching their remarkable record of 18 unbeaten league games in 2019 at the home of "one of the main lights of European and world football "But it was understandable. He was frustrated by the way that impressive record came to an end.

Lys Mousset had already seen that his first game of the first half lost to the dreaded rule of the & # 39; armpit & # 39 ;, the theme of the weekend, when Sergio Agüero's attack was allowed to remain despite that referee Chris Kavanagh indirectly played his part in the accumulation.

Kavanagh passed Oliver Norwood's pass to John Fleck, who was standing directly behind the match official, which led the ball to deflect the midfielder's shins toward Kevin De Bruyne's path. Inevitably led to a goal, but Kavanagh couldn't do anything in the rule book to claim that he should have blown his whistle.

To compound the misfortune of Sheffield United, Billy Sharp saw his header at the time of detention hitting the post, with the ball bouncing across the line and safe when City avoided a nervous end on a night when fortune favored stuttering champions of Guardiola.

Ben Grounds

A second return too far for Wolves

At the end of the season, we can look back on these last two Wolves games and say they defined the season. They produced a return against Manchester City on Friday that was nothing short of sensational, and that was when VAR frustrated them along the way. They faced a similar situation against Liverpool on Sunday, but could not find the same result twice in a row, losing 1-0 at Anfield.

Neto's off-level leveler for offside against Jonny was the fourth of five incredibly tight VAR calls for offside, with the difference of being a shoulder or, as Dan Burn described Sky Sports on Saturday, an armpit.

But Wolves faced Liverpool's tough test, particularly in the second half, which led Jamie Carragher to say after the game: "I think Wolves has been one of the stories of the season. But what Wolves has done with the European commitments, the small team they have had, I think they have only used 19 players in the Premier League, I think the coach has done a job. "

And he is right. It has been a wonderful season for Wolves so far and taking three points from the two best teams in the country with VAR acting against you should be seen as a great achievement. They have Europa League knockouts to expect in the new year, as they continue to be one of the surprises of the season.

Charlotte Marsh

Calvert-Lewin can finally fill Lukaku's emptiness

2:58

When Dominic Calvert-Lewin arrived in Everton in August 2016 for £ 1.5 million, he declared that it was a movement "simply too good to resist." The change came only six months after Farhad Moshiri had arrived in Merseyside presenting his ambitious plans for the club, but he would have been forgiven for not knowing much about the then 19-year-old.

Calvert-Lewin has already worked with three different managers, but it was possibly caregiver Duncan Ferguson before the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti who had the most influence on his career at Goodison Park.

At the beginning of his brief but memorable time at the excavation, the Yorkshireman intimidated Chelsea, scoring twice in a league game for the first time since Northampton Town in League Two in October 2015.

Speaking after the game, Calvert-Lewin said: "I have a very close relationship with Dunc, so I am happy to score both goals on this great occasion. He stayed with me and I have known him for three years, so that was my way of trying to pay him. "

Calvert-Lewin has not looked back, and one of the key elements for the good start of Ancelotti has been to find a role for Ferguson and use his knowledge about the strengths of the young forward to achieve consecutive victories for the first time. weather this season

Everton has struggled in his quest for a striker capable of scoring 20 goals per season, but they may have found the answer.

Ben Grounds

Carroll shows that he still has a lot to offer

Andy Carroll won 29 of his 35 aerial duels in the loss to Everton

Steve Bruce rested Andy Carroll during his team's 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Boxing Day, clearly thinking that the forward could not appear twice in the space of three days. Everton was always the target of the stocky front center.

He completed the full 90 minutes during the 2-1 loss at home Saturday against Carlo Ancelotti's team, and the forward showed how valuable it can be, as it caused countless problems for Mason Holgate and Michael Keane in the back, particularly by set pieces.

Carroll's effectiveness in the attack was underlined by him winning 80 percent of his 35 duels, while he also had five of his team's 20 shots in the Everton goal, more than any other Newcastle player.

Surprisingly, he won 24 aerial duels, most of all since Opta began recording the statistics.

As much as he tried, Carroll, who re-signed a free transfer last summer, did not find the network, but was able to provide assistance for the equalizer of Fabian Schar, his third in his last five Premier League games.

After signing a one-year contract with the Magpies last August, Bruce will surely be encouraged by the performance of his team's objective man despite the first defeat in the local league since the opening day of the season.

Ben Grounds

The saints move away while Crystal Palace remains stable

2:50

So far, the holiday period has been good for Southampton. They are now undefeated in three games and have accumulated seven points to see them start moving away from the scrap metal, currently four points above the 18th position.

Overall, they have lost only two of their last eight games, as Ralph Hasenhuttl finally seems to have shot his team, or more, Danny Ings.

The forward has now scored 12 goals in 20 Premier League appearances, most of his history in a season, and scored another well-taken goal on Saturday, taking advantage of a rare Martin Kelly mistake.

Southampton could also have marked the winner in the last 15 minutes, with the presentation of Moussa Djenepo demonstrating a master stroke when he turned Kelly around the left flank. He and Ings will be very important as the season continues and both must stay in shape.

Crystal Palace may feel they should have seen the game for all three points. For 74 minutes, they seemed hard to break, but the Southampton equalizer slightly shook their confidence as the hosts gave them some real problems in the last part of the game.

They have to thank Vicente Guaita for keeping them there later, but a slip could have cost them. But ultimately, they remain in a comfortable position at the table and should be satisfied with their season so far.

Charlotte Marsh

Watford deepens Villa's problems

2:59

While Watford is finally looking up thanks to seven points in six days, the pressure is increasing on Aston Villa, who suffered 3-0 on Vicarage Road and was short of confidence, form and most worrisome, fighting.

Watford won most of the individual battles and is a team rejuvenated by the arrival of Nigel Pearson, something that will not have been lost with Villa CEO Christian Purslow, just a few weeks after granting Dean Smith a new four-year contract .

The likes of Troy Deeney, who tried more duels than any other person on the field, have accelerated in recent weeks, but at the other end players like Douglas Luiz and Jota looked out of shape, with one dragged in half. time, and the other guilty of granting an unnecessary penalty.

The red card of Adrian Mariappa in 1-0 should have given faith to Villa. Instead, Watford took advantage, scored two more goals and moved two points behind his visitors. According to the evidence of recent games, you won't want to bet on Villa keeping that distance for the rest of the season.

Ron Walker

No Vardy, no problem for Leicester

2:40

There was no problem for Vardy and no problem for Leicester, who won again with a 2-1 victory against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Jamie Vardy has been a key figure in the success of the Brendan Rodgers team so far this season, scoring 17 goals in the top category.

Demarai Gray became the third different Leicester player to score and miss a penalty in the same Premier League match, after Jamie Vardy and Graham Fenton.

Rodgers had warned that he would need to rest the former England striker during the busy holiday season, but the decision was taken from his hands when the 32-year-old lost the game in West Ham after his wife, Rebekah, gave birth to Your third child earlier in the day.

On the moon to let him know that our beautiful girl has arrived 💕 Becky and the baby are fine and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team. – Jamie Vardy (@ vardy7) December 28, 2019

How would Leicester manage without the top scorer in the Premier League? The answer was fine when Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray stepped forward to score the goal that shot the Foxes to victory in East London.

Iheanacho has now been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League games (3 goals, 2 assists), more than he had been in his previous 30 for the Foxes (4), which shows that Leicester may not be as dependent on Vardy as people think

Oliver Yew

New Year, new hope for Brighton

3:00

Upon entering Saturday's showdown, Brighton and Bournemouth were far below the table. Both were outside the relegation zone but looked seriously over their shoulders after a drought of real points. There was more to bragging rights on the line in this south coast crash.

Brighton, from Graham Potter, ended up at the top, and they can enter 2020 optimistic about leaving a real danger.

Despite rotating in four changes in his team, Brighton still possessed quality in the form of a talented game maker, and now, scorer, Aaron Mooy, Neal Maupay and hope will be Alireza Jahanbakhsh's record firm, which will finally increase after finally Get out of the brand.

But perhaps the key to his hopes in the second half of the season was the way Brighton, despite the changes, continued to play in the attractive style that Potter has brought. This new approach applies to the entire team now. And their next matches present an opportunity to start.

A Chelsea out of series is next on Amex and then come Everton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham and Watford, five sides around it on the table and games that provide the opportunity to get away from the last three.

Peter Smith