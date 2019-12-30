Pregnant Jenna Dewan's boyfriend, Steve Kazee, proved that he is his number 1 fan

Broadimage / Shutterstock
Steve Kazee I can not help Falling in Love Jenna Dewan.
Before the premiere of his new show. Flirty dance Sunday night, the award-winning boyfriend Tony of the pregnant star went to Instagram to talk about his success. And if you have noticed that the Shameless Alum publishes a lot about Dewan, don't worry. He is very aware of that, and he is not ashamed. If your Instagram subtitle doesn't prove that, nothing will.
As I wrote, "Disclaimer: I am aware that this is basically a @jennadewan fan account now. There is a reason for that. That is the reason I constantly look in awe as she makes her way into this world and throughout the world, while doing so with a level of grace that we should all aspire to. "
Then he listed the long list of milestones of her love that she reached this year. "From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our future son," he said, "to her leading role as a partner in my life, to her starring role in @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight, she never stops inspire me and surprise me. "
When he closed the caption, "Then yes … I am proud. Incredibly. I want everyone to know about it because it is a gift to this world in many ways. So thanks for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love ! "
As for the photos she shared in the romantic post, the 44-year-old woman shared a photo of Dewan on an appointment with the doctor with her belly on display (scheduled for March), a photo of her posing for the camera in a floral tunic, a picture of her cheerfully posing in front of a Flirty dance marquee in Los Angeles and a picture of the star of his new Netflix show Soundtrack.
Love is real here! And Dewan was certainly feeling it.
On the other hand, she commented on the Instagram worthy of fainting and also got excited about her boyfriend.
"Oh my god," Dewan wrote. "They send you from the stars. I couldn't love you or appreciate you more."
Get yourself a Steve Kazee, everyone.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.