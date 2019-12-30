Pregnant Jenna Dewan's boyfriend, Steve Kazee, proved that he is his number 1 fan

Steve Kazee I can not help Falling in Love Jenna Dewan.

Before the premiere of his new show. Flirty dance Sunday night, the award-winning boyfriend Tony of the pregnant star went to Instagram to talk about his success. And if you have noticed that the Shameless Alum publishes a lot about Dewan, don't worry. He is very aware of that, and he is not ashamed. If your Instagram subtitle doesn't prove that, nothing will.

As I wrote, "Disclaimer: I am aware that this is basically a @jennadewan fan account now. There is a reason for that. That is the reason I constantly look in awe as she makes her way into this world and throughout the world, while doing so with a level of grace that we should all aspire to. "

Then he listed the long list of milestones of her love that she reached this year. "From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our future son," he said, "to her leading role as a partner in my life, to her starring role in @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight, she never stops inspire me and surprise me. "