Phil Kirby considers the Top Ville Ben plan | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML39017dec76e488604a474b93634cbc769% %MINIFYHTML39017dec76e488604a474b93634cbc7610%





Phil Kirby

%MINIFYHTML39017dec76e488604a474b93634cbc7611% %MINIFYHTML39017dec76e488604a474b93634cbc7612%

Phil Kirby will take his time to adjust a program for the possible Grand National Top Ville Ben after his victory at the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase in Wetherby.

The North Yorkshire coach wants to see how the handicap reacts to the convincing eight-length victory over Didero Vallis at Boxing Day.

"It went well," Kirby said.

"You wouldn't know what had really run.

"We will take our time and make a plan. It was a very good performance. He is growing all the time, which for me is the most important thing."

"He will get better and better, I would say."

Top Ville Ben is prominent on most of the charts before Aintree, but Kirby is not yet looking that far.

He added: "The original plan was to go to Doncaster for the Sky Bet (Chase, January 25), and that is still a possibility.

"It's just the handicap. He'll have a heavy enough weight, so we'll have to see how things work."