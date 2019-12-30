Phaedra Parks has some words of wisdom to say about Christmas gifts

Before New Year's Eve, Phaedra Parks shared some words of wisdom with his followers in IG. Look at the sweet photo he shared on his social media account.

‘As you get older, your Christmas list gets shorter because the gifts you want can't be bought 💞 #family #children #love #peace & #joy #happyholidays 😘’ Phaedra captioned its post.

Someone said: ‘I mean, I love this picture, this one is very pretty Pooh! Happy New Year, "and a follower posted this:" Wow, you look absolutely beautiful with your children, happy holidays for you and your beautiful family diva ❤❤ "

One commenter wrote: “ Beautiful photo, if you wanted to be back in a true housewife, ATL is not the same without you & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another person said: “ Those boys are so cute Phaedra that you do a wonderful job raising them, I could say God bless you all 😍 & # 39;

An installer wrote: "Thank you for letting us see children grow up so handsome."

A fan praised Phaedra and said: & # 39; @phaedraparks this is so true for the last 7 years that I have missed my grandmother who passed away two weeks after having my second daughter & # 39; and last month my grandmother's law passed away on the 21st of this year. Thanksgiving and Christmas was the first time we couldn't spend the holidays with her 😔You and the boys look beautiful as always 😍 & # 39;

Someone else also got excited about the children, publishing the following words: "Look at that glow that these young people are lucky to have such a grateful and humble holiday for you and your family."

For Christmas, Phaedra shared a photo in which she is together with her two children, and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. She wore a beautiful dress and looked divine.



