Peter Wright defeats Gerwyn Price to reach the World Darts Championship final | Darts news

Peter Wright returned to the World Darts Championship final for the first time since 2014 after producing the products to defeat Gerwyn Price 6-3 at Alexandra Palace on Monday night.

Wright averaged 98.39, reaching 31 140s and 16 highs while passing Price, besieged, to return to the New Year's masterpiece.

"Before the game, Gezzy and I were getting ready. He said he was going to win the first two sets and that he would change the darts, I like it, but I don't appreciate what he did. He wanted me to concentrate and I did it, there you lost it, "the Scotsman told Sky Sports Darts.

The contest began with a launch of 21 darts for Price before the Welshman reached the maximum 800 number of the tournament in the second leg. It was at a decisive stage in which Wright hit 180 and then cleared 81 for an 11 clinical darts against the pitch with a majestic average of 104.03 to start in the race to six sets.

They left the stage for a break with Wright pushing Price and laughing. The Scotsman had predicted that quarterfinal opponent Glen Durrant would be victorious against Welsh ace on Sunday.

"Peter thought he was going to lose 5-2, and now I'm going to crush him 6-0," Price laughed during an interview. "Peter and I got along great (but) I think I was trying to get into my head."

& # 39; Snakebite & # 39; He returned to the stage by landing a showtopping 131 with two double tops at the beginning of the next. Price, twice Grand Slam of Darts champion, seemed agitated, but he made his way to a decisive leg in which he took 15 darts before jumping on stage with pure jubilation in front of his opponent.

The former Rugby League Price player flexed his muscles in the third set, drawing a ton in two darts on the fourth leg to climb 2-1 in sets.

Wright, who ignored a recent episode of illness and kept his own hopes for a first world title alive, returned the blow with a clean leg sweep to put the 2-2 in a seedbed of noise and color by Ally Pally.

Wright made five legs in the turn before Price stopped the rot in an exciting contest. But the 49-year-old Scotsman advanced 3-2 after taking the decisive leg in 12 darts.

In a crash that lacked rhythm, & # 39; The Iceman & # 39; It remained cool to restore parity at 3-3 despite an average of 92 and 30 percent in doubles.

Wright, the 2014 finalist, overcame another decisive stretch in the seventh set by sinking double 12 with his last dart in his hand and pulled 47 in the fourth leg of the next to open a two-set mattress in 5-3 for the first time in the game

Price's rhythm and routine seemed much more fallible when Wright tripped over the finish line, sealing a convincing victory with his eighth dart in the decisive leg of the ninth set.

Set averages 1. 104.0 (3-2) 89.5 2. 98.5 (2-3) 89.8 3. 96.2 (1-3) 96.8 4. 107.4 (3-0) 86.6 5. 102.8 (3-2) 99.6 6. 83.1 (1-3) 88.5 7. 103.0 (3-2) 88.6 8. 97.0 (3-1) 78.8 9. 95.4 (3-2) 89.2

New Year's Day Final (1900 GMT) Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen or Nathan Aspinall

See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. World Championship coverage continues with the end of New Year's Day that begins at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Darts.