Pete Carroll, Seahawks find a new way to fail in the 1-yard line with Marshawn Lynch

Seahawks who receive a penalty for delaying the game near the end of their 2019 NFL regular season finale could end up accelerating their exit from the NFC playoffs. The irony is that the mistake of losing the game could have happened because coach Pete Carroll was worried about another epic failure in the big game on the 1-yard line.

Seattle managed to snatch the defeat of the jaws of victory again in their defeat at home 26-21 against San Francisco on Sunday night after failing, as in Super Bowl 49, to make the Marshawn Lynch runner approach the goal line, only this time, I shouldn't have tried so hard to give it to him.

It seemed almost certain that the Seahawks would score their third touchdown of the fourth and take the lead after setting a first and goal from 1 with less than half a minute remaining. Then came a peak from Russell Wilson to stop the clock with 23 seconds remaining. Then came the inexcusable penalty of 5 yards before the second down for letting the game clock run out.

Three plays later, and with a questionable defensive pass interference without interference in the middle, the Seahawks arrived just below the goal line on the fourth chance. Game over.

After the game, Carroll told reporters something interesting: the delay of the game occurred due to wanting a runner (let's call it "Beast Mode,quot;) in the game for the pending play of the second down of 1, a play that never happened because Seattle had Than return to 6.

Pete Carroll said the penalty for delay was the result of confusion in the Seattle sideline running back into the game. They were in an empty field the previous play. Carroll said there may have been less urgency because players can mistakenly treat spikes as waiting times. – Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 30, 2019

This was not a playoff game, but it was the de facto game of the NFC West championship. Now, instead of entering the Super Bowl 54 tournament as division champions and sowing No. 3 with another game in Seattle, the Seahawks have to travel across the country to play in Philadelphia for the second time in seven weeks. On the other hand, they helped put the 49ers in an excellent position to win the NFC as seed number 1 with a home advantage.

Unlike Super Bowl 49, not everything was at stake for the Seahawks at the end of Sunday, but the situation had the same feeling, and that was enough for Seattle to find a way to create the same failure.

Keep in mind that Wilson and Carroll & # 39; s Seahawks will never stop being chased for what it could have been if they had handed the ball to Lynch 28-24 to the Patriots at the end of Super Bowl 49, instead of asking for a pass Wilson from 1 that Malcolm Butler jumped to the goal line and intercepted with 26 seconds to play.

Also note that Lynch, not recovered due to injuries from runners Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, was playing his first game for the Seahawks since 2015 and that he had successfully launched to the end zone, to the delight of the Seahawks . Faithful throwing bowling, after getting the ball in the 1 at the beginning of the last quarter.

That classic Beast Mode play, as expected, gave the Seahawks a spark to go blow by blow with the 49ers until just before the end after showing little life in the offense by falling behind 13-0 at halftime. .

Carroll is fueled by emotion; That feature is part of the reason he has been so successful. His rah-rah translated the USC much better than anyone could have expected in Seattle, and helped him turn the Seahawks into consistent NFC competitors and Super Bowl champions. Wilson is the QB rah-rah as an extension of Carroll.

But the feeling behind possibly allowing Lynch to score the winner of the game and splitting on his inspiring comeback may have been expensive. Rational situational training and clock management were necessary at that time. The heart certainly asked for "Beast Mode," as if, somehow, setting an opportunity to hit the ball in 1 made peace for what didn't happen in Super Bowl 49. The head asked not to waste first down with Wilson. and stay in pass mode out of propagation.

The good news this time is that the dreams of the Seahawks playoffs were not frustrated by this crisis. They live and die near the game, and depend on Wilson to save the day when everything else is not right, which really is not a bad plan.

The Seahawks prevented their own path to the final zone with the unfortunate delay. Unfortunately for them, that poor clock management means that they are looking at an obstacle of playoffs as a wild card team.