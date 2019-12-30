PDC Darts: Peter Wright happy to go unnoticed while aiming for the World Championship final | Darts news

The coverage of the semifinals of the World Darts Championship starts at Sky Sports Darts starting at 7 p.m. on Monday night

















2:14



Peter Wright felt he had to be at his best to beat Luke Humphries and secure his place in the semifinals of the World Darts Championship.

Peter Wright felt he had to be at his best to beat Luke Humphries and secure his place in the semifinals of the World Darts Championship.

It has been a World Championship of emotions and spills: the historical career of Fallon Sherrock, the early departure of Raymond van Barneveld, several high-profile clashes. Can anyone stop Michael van Gerwen? Will Gerwyn Price meet on the biggest stage of all?

In the midst of all the chaos, a man has been quietly dealing with his affairs. That is, until Sunday afternoon.

In his quarterfinal victory over Luke Humphries in which he averaged 106, Peter Wright sent a clear and strong message to the rest of the field. Maybe inadvertently like that …

"It is not my fault that no one has noticed me," he laughed after sealing his place in the semifinal, an appointment with his final Grand Slam of Darts winner, Gerwyn Price.

"I don't care. I'd rather they talk about everyone else. I'm going to move on, and I don't care about that.

"Everyone has been saying & # 39; yes Glen, yes Gezzy, yes Michael, yes Gary & # 39; I know how I am playing, I will sneak away. And I am here."

World Darts Live Championship Live

It is not my fault that no one has noticed me. Wright has been working efficiently on his affairs

It has been a challenging years for Snakebite at Alexandra Palace, which was shocked by the first exits of Jamie Lewis and Toni Alcinas in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

"In recent years, I have had excuses," he lamented. "And last year was a bad excuse: I didn't take Alcinas as a threat. But he kicked me off the stage, beat me and I won't do it again."

The stars seem to be lining up for 49 years old this year. He is reaching his peak at the right time, returning to the way he saw him sweep everything in front of him for a period in July.

The question is: when he is playing like this, can anyone live with him in the night?

0:28 Peter Wright continues his 170 checkout with a 161 against Luke Humphries in his quarterfinals at the World Darts Championship. Peter Wright continues his 170 checkout with a 161 against Luke Humphries in his quarterfinals at the World Darts Championship.

"No. Not at all," he replied with confidence.

"That is yet to come. I have the semifinals and the final to go, and the longer the format lasts, I will be the favorite."

After what seems like a perpetual search for total comfort and confidence in his choice of darts, Wright may finally have reached the gold.

"When I received the darts, I sent a text message to Lee that makes my Red Dragon darts, and I said & # 39; thanks for making me a set of darts that will make me win the World Championship & # 39;" he smiled.

Wright threw impressive darts in his victory over the world youth champion

However, a warning sounded that the best is yet to come.

"He could do much more than that," he said after his victory over Humphries.

"I have to save it. I don't want to show too much!

"I just want to break the records. I want to break all 180 records in this tournament. I want to break the highest average in this tournament, and obviously go and win it. They are my goals. I will." "

World Darts Championship coverage continues Sky Sports Darts throughout the tournament with the Sunday afternoon session that starts at 7pm. See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.