PDC Darts: Michael van Gerwen in progress for the fourth World Championship title | Darts news





Michael van Gerwen has rarely been tested during this year's World Championship

Michael van Gerwen is still on his way to secure a fourth World Darts Championship crown on New Year's Day, although there are three other important champions in a fascinating semifinal lineup.

& # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He is trying to retain the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time in his career and only lost three sets on the way to the semifinals.

Despite this, the world number 1 has not been at its best at Alexandra Palace, not registering averages of tons more in three of its four games.

Van Gerwen faces UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall in the second semifinal on Monday, while former finalist Peter Wright plays against third-seeded Gerwyn Price in a replay of the Grand Slam final last month.

World Darts Championship: Monday semifinal game order Night Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall from 7pm Sky Sports Darts

Van Gerwen vs. Price was touted as the dream final before a dart was launched, and the Welshman secured his first victory in his career over the unstoppable Dutch on his way to the glory of the Grand Slam.

However, that is far from being a formality. Aspinall is enjoying his confrontation against Van Gerwen, insisting he is hungry and the ability to replicate the success of MVG.

Meanwhile, Wright has played more sets than any of his fellow semifinalists, but has demonstrated his fighting qualities in abundance: Snakebite is trying to reach a second world final and avenge his defeat in 2014 against Van Gerwen.

We get the details of the players and Sky sports experts, and keep track of how the last four have made their way as the tournament reaches the end of the business …

Peter Wright (7) vs Gerwyn Price (3)

2:14 Peter Wright felt he had to be at his best to beat Luke Humphries and secure his place in the semifinals of the World Darts Championship. Peter Wright felt he had to be at his best to beat Luke Humphries and secure his place in the semifinals of the World Darts Championship.

Wright and Price collide in a replay of the Grand Slam final last month, where Price produced an incomparable display to retain the Eric Bristow Trophy.

Both players survived the first scares of the tournament, but underlined their credentials with impressive quarterfinal victories against Luke Humphries and Glen Durrant, respectively.

Wright has gone through four exhausting fights to reach his third semifinal of Ally Pally and the Scotsman has shown glimpses of the way that catapulted him to three titles in five days in July.

2:02 Gerwyn Price says her 5-1 victory was probably flattering after beating Glen Durrant in the quarterfinals of the World Championship. Gerwyn Price says her 5-1 victory was probably flattering after beating Glen Durrant in the quarterfinals of the World Championship.

He surpassed the qualifiers of the Asian Tour Noel Malicdem and Seigo Asada before challenging an inspired return of Jeffrey de Zwaan to reach the last eight, where he averaged 105.86 to defeat Humphries, his highest average in the history of the World Championship.

Price was not convincing against William O & # 39; Connor and Simon Whitlock, but he activated the style against John Henderson and was relentless against Durrant to end the Teessider's career in the 18-victory World Championship.

Wright's route to the semifinals … Victory 3-2 against Noel Malicdem (R2) Victory 4-2 against Seigo Asada (R3) 4-3 victory against Jeffrey de Zwaan (R4) 5-3 victory against Luke Humphries (QF)

Price route to the semifinals … Victory 3-2 against William O & # 39; Connor (R2) Victory 4-0 against John Henderson (R3) Victory 4-2 against Simon Whitlock (R4) 5-1 victory against Glen Durrant (QF)

Expert Verdict – Mark Webster

"It's a fascinating semifinal. Peter Wright has really overcome it after that scare in the first round. Gerwyn Price has come in and out of the way. It was a very good Gerwyn exhibition against Glen Durrant. We saw what Gezzy can do to Peter Wright at the Grand Slam and if he gets ahead, we'll see how dominant he can be.

"Both have done impressive things, have survived some scares. They have had similar tournaments: Peter Wright's average is a little higher, but I'm going to side with Gerwyn Price, just for the sole reason of how solid he was in against Peter in the Grand Slam and it was really good against Glen Durrant.

"He never gave Glen a leg. Glen really had to work for every leg he won. We saw Glen averaging 104 with four more tons of finish and he had two sets less. They all gave a final of Michael van Gerwen vs. Gerwyn Price." We have not yet arrived and Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright will give their opinion on this. "

Michael van Gerwen (1) vs Nathan Aspinall (12)

2:17 Michael van Gerwen says he played well in patches after a slow start after his 5-2 victory over Darius Labanauskas in the quarterfinals of the World Championship, but he believes he still has more to give. Michael van Gerwen says he played well in patches after a slow start after his 5-2 victory over Darius Labanauskas in the quarterfinals of the World Championship, but he believes he still has more to give.

The defending champion has enjoyed remarkably serene progress until the last four. Since losing the first set against Jelle Klaasen, the Dutchman has won 16 of the following 18, leaving aside Klaasen, Ricky Evans, Stephen Bunting and Darius Labanauskas in the process.

Van Gerwen, winner at Alexandra Palace in 2014, 2017 and 2019, has cut a frustrated figure sometimes during this campaign, although he is a red-hot favorite to get a fourth world crown on New Year's Day.

2:05 Nathan Aspinall blames his nerves for his exhibition, but he was happy to be able to face Dimitri Van den Bergh to reach the semifinals. Nathan Aspinall blames his nerves for his exhibition, but he was happy to be able to face Dimitri Van den Bergh to reach the semifinals.

Aspinall appears in his second consecutive World Championship semifinal after following victories over Danny Baggish, Krzysztof Ratajski and Gary Anderson dismissing Dimitri Van den Bergh.

The champion of the United Kingdom Open was a shocking semifinalist 12 months ago, although this time he was considered firmly challenger, which is testimony to his remarkable rise.

The couple's previous four meetings have been shared, although Aspinall won two of his three clashes in 2019. This will be his first showdown in the televised arena, so who will claim bragging rights?

Van Gerwen's route to the semifinals … 3-1 victory against Jelle Klaasen (R2) Victory 4-0 against Ricky Evans (R3) 4-0 win against Stephen Bunting (R4) Victory 5-2 against Darius Labanauskas (QF)

Aspinall's route to the semifinals … 3-1 victory against Danny Baggish (R2) Victory 4-3 against Krzysztof Ratajski (R3) Victoria 4-2 vs Gary Anderson (R4) 5-3 victory against Dimitri Van den Bergh (QF)

Expert Verdict – Wayne Mardle

"Michael van Gerwen has a good chance of reaching the final and winning, but he has to be careful with Aspinall. We saw on Sunday that Michael could get entangled with anyone because he admitted that he lacked concentration and concentration." Aspinall is very good for plowing.

"We saw that against Dimitri when things were not going in his direction. He turned it in his favor. We know how good it is. When Michael Smith threw everything in the semifinal last year, he just stayed there. And he took it, He soaked everything and continued to produce his own good darts.

"Michael will have to play much better than he has done so far. If he falls asleep again, he will be punished. I don't think they hit him, but I really think Aspinall has the darts to beat him. If he falls asleep, there might be a nuisance in the letters, but I don't think it allows that to happen. "

