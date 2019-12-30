Padma Lakshmi reacts to being confused by Priyanka Chopra

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Stacy & # 39; s Pita Chips), Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)
Please check your Instagram tags and go!
When Padma Lakshmi I found a picture of her in The New Yorker The magazine's Instagram page probably didn't think about that.
But when he looked a little further, he saw that the account had been labeled Priyanka Chopra. Then how The best chef judge react? With a great sense of humor, of course!
"Thanks to the illustrious‘ @nydailynews & # 39; for the greeting, "he wrote on Instagram with a picture of the innocent mistake. "I know that for some we all look alike, but … #desilife #justindianthings."
Some famous friends couldn't help ringing in the comments section. In the absence of a better word, they were shaken.
"Oh no," Natalie Portman He wrote in the comments section. Justin Mikita he added, "OMFG no. no."
Finally, Padma was able to finish 2019 with a cheerful note. From the celebration of Christmas Eve in New York to the use of monkey pajamas with her family, the model seemed to enjoy the Christmas season.
And when a new year begins, pop culture fans can expect to see Padma every week in The best chef season 17.
The beloved Bravo show is heading to Los Angeles for another season of All Stars that will begin on March 19. In addition, Bravo has partnered with Universal Studios Hollywood for the first Bravo & # 39; s Top Chef Food & Wine festival from March 19 to 20.
It is safe to say that Padma is cooking something good by 2020.
(E!, Bravo and Universal Studios Hollywood are part of the NBCUniversal family)
