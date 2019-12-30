Padma Lakshmi reacts to being confused by Priyanka Chopra

Please check your Instagram tags and go!

When Padma Lakshmi I found a picture of her in The New Yorker The magazine's Instagram page probably didn't think about that.

%MINIFYHTML44f89dfda4098b2cdc53fb4d9b3e3bfd11% %MINIFYHTML44f89dfda4098b2cdc53fb4d9b3e3bfd12%

But when he looked a little further, he saw that the account had been labeled Priyanka Chopra. Then how The best chef judge react? With a great sense of humor, of course!

"Thanks to the illustrious‘ @nydailynews & # 39; for the greeting, "he wrote on Instagram with a picture of the innocent mistake. "I know that for some we all look alike, but … #desilife #justindianthings."

Some famous friends couldn't help ringing in the comments section. In the absence of a better word, they were shaken.