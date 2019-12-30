Ozark star Julia Garner marries Mark Foster at a private weekend ceremony

Ozark Star Julia Garner and lead singer of Foster the People, Mark Foster, married this weekend in a private ceremony that featured Emmy-winning actress in an Old Hollywood-style wedding dress from bridal brand Danielle Frankel.

The couple's friend, designer Zac Posen, published numerous photos of the ceremony in his Instagram story that highlighted several details of Garner's dress, such as the satin bodice and lace details. The short-sleeved dress also featured a high neckline and buttons on the back. Foster also opted for a classic look, with a traditional black tuxedo with white shirt and bowtie.

Garner posted a black and white photo of her and Foster in the back of a taxi, and the New York City Council was labeled the location of the Instagram photo. Foster was wearing a white furry coat and was holding a bouquet of flowers while looking at the camera in the front seat from the back seat of the taxi.

While the couple never confirmed their commitment, a source said People Magazine Foster asked the question earlier this year during a trip to Yellowstone National Park. And on May 2 at Dirty john FYC panel in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old had a diamond ring on that finger.

In September, Garner won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in the Netflix series Ozark, and called Foster the "love of my life,quot; during his acceptance speech. After winning the prize, Foster could not help talking about Garner's surprise victory.

“It took me time to process the last twenty-four hours and find a quiet moment of reflection after an incredibly surreal weekend. I'm more than proud of this girl, "Foster wrote, along with photos of Garner with his Emmy

Foster also called Garner a "beautiful angel of a human," and said it gives him an immeasurable joy to see her raised and recognized by her peers, industry and fans. The 35-year-old added that Garner deserved all the love and respect, and is considered the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to see her from the front row with a bag of popcorn and his hand wrapped in it.

Ad

The first two seasons of Ozark They are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is expected to fall sometime in 2020. And, Julia Garner's new movie The assistent It is scheduled to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.



Post views:

0 0