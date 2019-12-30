Ospreys separates from Allen Clarke after legal agreement | Rugby Union News





Allen Clarke has not been in charge of the first team since the end of November

The Welsh eagles on the Welsh side Pro14 have separated from head coach Allen Clarke after reaching a legal agreement.

Clarke signed a three-year contract as head coach in April 2018, but has not been in charge of the first team since November 26, remaining in the club as an employee.

Ospreys won only one Pro14 game with Clarke.

"Ospreys can announce that they have reached a legally binding agreement to separate from the company of head coach Allen Clarke with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"The Ospreys rugby had determined that a formal process is not warranted with respect to previous comments related to a personal conduct issue by Allen Clarke.

"Mr. Clarke joined the region as a front coach in 2017 before being promoted to head coach after signing a three-year contract in 2018.

"Ospreys would like to thank Mr. Clarke for all his efforts and contributions while he was at Liberty Stadium.

"There will be no more comments from ospreys on this matter."