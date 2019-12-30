Old Firm talk points after the Rangers beat Celtic in Parkhead | Soccer news





Steven Gerrard receives his reward, while Celtic will regret the careless possession and redemption of Borna Barisic continues.

Steven Gerrard gets his reward

The Rangers manager admitted after the defeat of Old Firm in September at Ibrox that he made mistakes after leaving Alfredo Morelos out and going with a different style and training. He got it at Parkhead on Sunday.

It was bold to drop one of his most reliable players in Scott Arfield to bring back Steven Davis, who had recently been out due to an injury, but the captain of Northern Ireland was a pillar of knowledge and experience in the middle of the Park.

He orchestrated the Rangers' press from deep inside, beating Odsonne Edouard every time, and offered composure in the middle of a game marked with pressure that could have seen his team go eight points back in the league with a loss.

The rangers pressed across the field and refused to let the four of Celtic, the central midfielders and the broad men accommodate for a minute. The Celts were careless in possession but the Rangers imposed it on the Scottish champions.

Gerrard has turned the Rangers into a team that withered on the big stage into one that enjoys it. They reached the last 32 in the Europa League and deserved better in the Betfred Cup final: winning at Parkhead felt like another square marked as their team continues to evolve.

Neil Lennon can recover

When the Rangers beat Celtic at Ibrox in December 2018, the Parkhead team entered the winter recess with 42 points after 20 games played under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he's in play & # 39; in the title race

The Celts are 10 points better this year on the same stage with Lennon. He deserves more credit than he is getting for that.

It is a testament to Celtic's home form that this defeat was his first in the league at Parkhead since May 2018. They had won 11 consecutive league games in this match and won the first trophy of the season. Despite being overcome in the last two Old Firm meetings, one of which still saw them win the Betfred Cup, Lennon will not panic.

Despite losing the last game before the winter break of the last quarter, Celtic quickly regrouped and began a winning race, while the Rangers stumbled: Lennon will know that Celtic is capable of doing the same thing again.

Both parties are making the best of each other. A fascinating second half of the season awaits you.

The redemption of Borna Barisic

Ask any Rangers fan what they thought of Borna Barisic this time last year and the response to actions was the same: "There is a player there, but …"

No more. The left-back Croatia's first choice was outstanding at Parkhead, as it has been for most of the season. A man from the performance of the match that saw him score two assists confirmed him as one of the best left-handers in the UK.

Borna Barisic celebrates for the Rangers

He struggled to settle in the first part of his Rangers career, but Gerrard persisted despite the unstable start. Barisic looks better in all aspects of his game now: physical, mental, positional, defensive and forward.

Rangers seem increasingly dangerous down the left side and Barisic now provides a much needed balance where teams previously only had to worry about the threat of James Tavernier on the right.

Scott Brown hindered in the midfield

Stop Brown and you Celtic. It almost became a mantra for the Rangers to adhere in recent times. The Celtic captain was allowed to fall deeply and dictate the game at Ibrox earlier this season and the result was not a surprise.

He was not granted the same space either at the Betfred Cup final or at Parkhead on Sunday and Celtic worked hard before a great Rangers press.

Scott Brown in action for Celtic

When he fell deeply to pick up the ball from his defense, Brown met most of the time in blue shirts and both he and the two central halves struggled to make decisive passes in key areas higher up the field as often as they would have liked .

Brown and Celtic adapted to a more aggressive Rangers team when it mattered most last season and is able to do it again. Ibrox in March will be fascinating.

Allan McGregor penalty stop

His penalty saved from Georgios Samaras in April 2011 essentially won the Rangers title during his first period with the club.

It remains to be seen if his excellent stop to deny Ryan Christie on Sunday will have such a great impact during the season, but it was a key moment in his team's victory.

Allan McGregor celebrates his first half of penalty saved

The former Scotland goalkeeper was in brilliant form again on Sunday, and he also denied Odsonne Edouard with a flying save to stop an effort that seemed destined for the upper corner.

He and Steven Davis have completed this course before for the Rangers and Gerrard will look for them to take advantage of that experience in meetings like this.

January could be key for the Celts

Neil Lennon has already confirmed that Celtic is interested in signing Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar, while aiming to strengthen his attack options next month. Leigh Griffiths is still working to get back in top form and a helping hand for Odsonne Edouard could make a big difference as the season progresses.

Celtic will travel to Dubai for a warm weather training camp as the Scottish Premier League enters the winter break and January could be vital in terms of welcoming players back from the injury and adding new signings.

Connor Goldson and Odsonne Edouard in action

Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jonny Hayes and Hatem Abd Elhamed have been absent key in recent weeks, while Jozo Simunovic and Daniel Arzani are concerned about long-term injuries.

Achieving the balance of adding one or two new faces and welcoming some better-known ones could help Celtic quickly regain momentum when the Scottish Cup action resumes on January 18.

Old Alfredo Morelos roller coaster continues

It is difficult to evaluate the Colombian's afternoon in a few paragraphs; Things are rarely quiet when Morelos lines up against Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos was sent to the Rangers

He bites the opposition all the time, but he was also constantly committed a foul at Parkhead, with Christopher Jullien fortunate not to be penalized for pulling his shirt in the box since Celtic received a penalty for a similar incident and Ryan Christie had the same fate of not receiving a second yellow card for a much more personal foul on him in the second half.

Morelos should have scored five minutes after the break, but threw his effort over the crossbar from a short distance and was unnecessarily ejected for the second time in three games after seeking a penalty at the time of detention and that will be a concern for the Rangers afterwards. of winter break.

His sterile race against Celtic against the goal also continues. But, despite the lack of goals against Celtic, if he leaves the Rangers, as expected in the summer, the Ibrox team will do well to find a replacement in advance that influences these games more. It occupies several players at once, creates space for others and constantly harasses defenders.

He was at his best to dominate, annoy and defend defenders. Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer were in a battle from the first whistle. For about 95 minutes he delivered an excellent center-front screen, but his headlines will not be about that after the red card.