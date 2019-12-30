Norwich City and the January transfer window | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4194537d0a14f792c32991bf5045f6e09% %MINIFYHTML4194537d0a14f792c32991bf5045f6e010%

Analyzing and debating what to expect from Norwich City in the January transfer window: who could they sign and who could leave?





%MINIFYHTML4194537d0a14f792c32991bf5045f6e011% %MINIFYHTML4194537d0a14f792c32991bf5045f6e012% Could Charlton striker Lyle Taylor head to Norwich?

What did the manager say?

Speaking during the summer, Norwich manager Daniel Farke said: "You have to judge realistically.

"Of course, as head coach, you will cry for more quality and more options. We are not naive, the more you spend, the more quality you can contribute and that makes it easier to remain in the league."

"This is our way. We had to pay some fees in the past for the players, also pay for the facilities on the training ground and in the academy. We have many amazing and exciting young players who have committed themselves in the long term."

Who will Norwich sign in January?

"We did not want to risk all that for one or two major transfers. We could have said that we invested the investment in the players, not in the facilities, but one or two other players would not guarantee our objectives."

Regarding possible January sales, with a number of players that impressed Norwich despite his low position, Farke said before the January window: "I am not at all worried about any offer. When there is interest in our players , it means that we are doing many things well

"Our situation has changed since the last seasons. In the last transfer windows we always had to sell to our best players."

"Right now, if we are honest, we cannot afford players with first-class experience and quality, but we don't have to sell any players and that's a good situation."

"We need Max (Aarons) throughout the season. There is no stage where we sell one of our best players."

What did Norwich City do in the summer?

Sam Byram was one of the few newcomers to Norwich in the summer.

Norwich mainly dealt with loans, bringing Patrick Roberts, Ralf Fahrmann and Ibrahim Amadou on a temporary basis. They spent £ 750k on Sam Byram of West Ham while Josip Drmic arrived for free.

Of the outgoing players, only two left permanently, with Ivo Pinto joining Dinamo Zagreb for free and Marcel Franke leaving for Hanover 96 for an undisclosed fee.

Who have they been linked with?

Lyle Taylor, Charlton (TeamTalk); Renaud Emond, (Standard Liege); Robin Koch, Freiburg (Daily Mail)

Who could leave?

Max Aarons has attracted interest

Max Aarons, Tottenham (Various), Emi Buendia, Aston Villa (Sky Sports News)

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports News & # 39; Aidan Magee …

"At the top of Norwich's shopping list there are two players to create opportunities for Teemu Pukki; first is number 10 and the second is a quick end to provide opportunities for his prolific striker.

"The club is also looking to solve their problems in the central half and, if they can get a high quality player here, they are likely to go directly to the first team's judgment."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.