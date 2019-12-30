Noel Gallagher admits to having stored more than 20,000 cigarettes at home

Wenn

The former Oasis guitarist, who had quit his smoking habit four years ago, reveals that his collection of several dressing rooms around the world has an estimated value of $ 37,245.

Former smoker Noel Gallagher It has a collection of more than 20,000 cigarettes, with an estimated value of $ 37,245 (£ 28,475).

First Oasis Star quit the habit four years ago, but told the British newspaper Daily Star that he had been "accumulating" cigarettes, which were given to him and his bandmates to dress with riders during concerts, "by the time the children start smoking. "

"I must have between 20 and 50,000 in my home of several dressing rooms around the world," he said. "I used to store them. I still have them in a closet somewhere."

Noel shares his daughter Anais, 19, with his ex-wife Meg Matthews, and his sons Donovan, 12, and Sonny, nine, with his current wife, Sara MacDonald.

Explaining how a heavy night at the Q Awards in Great Britain led him to quit smoking forever, the success creator of "Wonderwall" shared: "I went to the Q Awards. I was out all day and all night .. Anyway, I could never smoke with a hangover. " , but the hangover lasted so long after that and I thought, "I haven't smoked a cigarette in two weeks," and that's it. "