Nicole Kidman leaves people excited about a rare throwback photo with her daughter Faith

The actress of & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; He shares the impressive photo to celebrate his daughter's ninth birthday, and writes in the title of the publication: & # 39; We love you, beautiful and precious girl & # 39 ;.

Nicole Kidman He has treated his fans with a rare photo of his youngest daughter. On Saturday, December 28, the "Aquaman"The actress celebrated Faith Margaret's ninth birthday and sent an uproar on the Internet when she posted a special tribute to her girl on her Instagram account.

The recoil image presented by the "Bomb"The star captured her youngest self with her young daughter in a sepia tone. Together with her, she shared a photo of chocolate cake for the birthday girl." Our girl is now 9 years old! We love you very much, beautiful precious girl, "he captioned the publication." Happy birthday Faith! xx "

Nicole's post quickly caught the attention of the list A celebrities. In the comments section, her "Big little lies"co-star Reese witherspoon He reacted by writing: "Awesome! Happy Birthday Faith!" Companion actress Gwyneth Paltrow, meanwhile, wrote: "What a photo." Sharing similar feelings, Naomi Campbell He simply commented, "Beautiful."

Faith Margaret is Nicole's second daughter with country singer Keith Urban. The powerful couple also has an 11-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, together. In addition to the two young daughters, the "Erased child"Star has two adult children, Isabella, 27, and Connor, 24, with her ex-husband Tom cruise.

Although notoriously private about her life with her children, Nicole talked about how Faith gave her strength to deal with her father's death in 2014. In an interview for the January 2020 issue of Tatler magazine, the woman of 52 He remembered: "My three-year-old son said:" But you won't be sad like this tomorrow, right? ""

"That's when you realize, you know, you have to be fine," continued the Academy Award-winning actress. "Because they need to know that they are safe, that their mother is not going to fall apart. Inside? I was more than broken. But I had to get together."