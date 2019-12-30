NHL Winter Classic 2020: Where is this year's game played?

One of the biggest annual traditions of the NHL has come well below the Mason-Dixon line while the 12th annual Winter Classic is heading south to Dallas.

Regardless of the unique territory that comes with playing in the announced event, there are still two points at stake as in any of the 82 regular season games that each team will play in 2019-20. The last time the Stars and Nashville Predators met, Dallas dominated in a 4-1 victory. Will the host team repeat as winners or if the guest spoils New Year's Day?

Classic Winter Uniforms: Dallas Stars | Nashville predators

Where is the game 2020 Winter Classic played?

In 2020, the game will be played in Texas at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. With a history rich in football, hockey is making its 89-year-old debut.

The stadium was home to the NCAA SMU Mustangs and two NFL clubs: the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Texans (who later moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs). The Cotton Bowl Stadium also served as the venue for the Cotton Bowl game for more than 60 years before the game was moved to Cowboys Stadium in 2009. Now, the Cotton Bowl Stadium hosts the annual Red River Rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas, two major 12 great football teams. programs and one of the most famous rivalries of university football.

How many tickets have been sold?

It may have been a calculated risk to establish an outdoor game played on ice in one of the southernmost places in the league, but fan reception has been phenomenal.

Cotton Bowl Stadium has a declared capacity of 92,100, doubling its size since it was first built in 1930 after suffering many rounds of expansions in the last near century.

Stars and Predators fans have already bought more than 84,000 tickets according to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic, including a record 20,000 fans away. Note that the overall attendance record set in an NHL game was set in the 2014 edition of the event in Ann Arbor, Michigan, when 105,491 fans entered "The Big House," but that game was technically played in one place. neutral site even though Toronto was named the home team.

According to TicketIQ, a secondary ticket market for events, the 2020 Winter Classic has overshadowed all previous games of this decade, except one, in terms of secondary market ticket prices with an average cost of $ 517 per ticket as of December 15 . The only game with a higher average ticket price was in the 2017 Winter Classic, when the Blackhawks visited the Blues at Busch Stadium; According to reports, ticket prices averaged $ 632.

Previous Winter Classic locations and assistance