NHL Winter Classic 2020: TV channel, time, how to watch Stars vs. Predators

A budding rivalry is ready to take center stage. The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators will face off for the 2020 NHL Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium on January 1.

In a surprising move, the NHL chose Dallas, Texas for an outdoor hockey game, the southernmost city to host, for the 12th edition. Previously, the southernmost game was in Washington, D.C.

A reported 84,000 tickets have been sold with more than 20,000 fans making the trip from Nashville. Cotton Bowl Stadium has a capacity of just over 92,000. Known for its history of hosting soccer games, the 89-year-old stadium is ready for its first hockey event.

This is what you need to know to see the NHL Winter Classic 2020 from the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium:

Who plays in the 2020 Winter Classic?

The Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators will meet on New Year's Day. Last season, the Preds saw their Stanley Cup dreams come to an end against the Stars in a series of six first-round games. They have already met once this season with the Stars skating with a 4-1 victory.

That victory came just four days after the sudden and unexpected dismissal of second-year head coach Jim Montgomery on December 10. Dallas has played well and will enter the game in a streak of two consecutive wins. On the other hand, the Predators have struggled to find consistency, meddling in the lower half of the league in terms of points and have lost their last two.

The Winter Classic marks the first outdoor game for both teams.

When is the 2020 NHL Winter Classic?

Date: Wednesday, January 1

Wednesday, January 1 Time: 2 p.m. ET

The disk drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on New Year's Day when the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators will officially meet in the 12th edition of the Winter Classic.

What channel is the 2020 NHL Winter Classic?

TV channel (USA): NBC

NBC TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet

Sportsnet Live Streaming (US): NBCSN

NBCSN Live Streaming (Canada): Sportsnet NOW

Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET in NBC (USA) and Sportsnet (Canada). You can also broadcast the contest live through the respective applications of each program: NBCSN (USA) and Sportsnet NOW (Canada).

Where is the NHL Winter Classic 2020?

Cotton Bowl Stadium has been home to the SMU Mustangs soccer program, as well as the former NFL two-team home (Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Texans) over the course of its existence for almost a decade. He also organized the annual Cotten Bowl Classic before that game moved to AT,amp;T Stadium in 2009.

The record for the highest attendance at an outdoor NHL game was set at the 2014 Winter Classic in Ann Arbor, Michigan, when more than 105,000 fans attended "The Big House,quot; at the University of Michigan. This year's game is expected to be the second busiest winter classic. Ticket sales in secondary markets are also the second most expensive of all New Year games in this decade, according to TicketIQ as of December 15.